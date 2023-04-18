BOONE — On Monday, the Watauga Pioneers boys' tennis team inched closer to securing at least a share of the conference title by taking down the Hibriten Panthers.
The Pioneers (8-5, 7-1 Northwest Conference) hosted the Panthers (10-5, 5-3 NWC) in a match that had serious implications for the division title race.
Watauga needed a win to stay level with the South Caldwell Spartans (8-4, 7-1 NWC), who split the season series with the Pioneers this year. Meanwhile, Hibriten was looking to sneak back into competition with the two 4A schools.
Early in the match, Watauga grabbed crucial points in the singles section. Pioneer upperclassmen Steele Neely, Bryant Carroll and Stryker Ward dispatched their opposition while freshman Harrison Gantt dug deep to pull out a tiebreak win. Logan Clark and Ridge Hedrick each took points for Hibriten.
In the doubles portion, Watauga could take the win by just winning one match, while the Panthers needed to sweep all three.
Although two Hibriten pairings took points, Neely and Carroll teamed up to earn a point — and the win — by beating the Panther duo of Clark and Ben Waechter.
Watauga is now primed to make a play for the Northwest Conference title this week as they are set to play two more matches in the coming days — each against teams in the bottom of the NWC standings.
First up for the Pioneers is a home match against the Freedom Patriots (4-6, 1-6 NWC) on Tuesday, then away versus the Ashe County Huskies (0-11, 0-7 NWC) on Thursday. The start time for both is set for 4 p.m.
