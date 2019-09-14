BOONE — Watauga exploded for 37 points in the second quarter, with help with Wilkes Central’s inability to snap the ball to the quarterback deep in its own territory, and the Pioneers crushed the Eagles 59-6.
The Pioneers improved to 3-1, but will likely be without running back Bryce Satterfield. The senior runner was blocked below the waist while covering a kickoff in the first quarter and injured his knee.
Satterfield, after being taken in the tent provided on the Watauga sideline for injured players, emerged with an ice pack on his knee and on crutches. He did not return to the game and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the damage done.
“It makes you sick to your stomach when you see that on the sideline,” Watauga head coach Ryan Habich said. “Not so much for football — this is high school football— but more for the kid.”
Satterfield said after the game that injury is a big disappointment, especially since it’s his senior season and he may have played in his last high school game. Satterfield moved to Louisville, Ky., with his family in the spring of 2019, but moved back to Boone with his mom in late August to play football at Watauga.
He also wanted to play basketball and run track.
“To think that I might have played my last down of high school football — it’s kind of sad to me,” he said. “I came back here just to play football. It just (stinks) a lot.”
Satterfield opened the scoring for the Pioneers when his 1-yard touchdown run capped a 69-yard, seven-play drive. He was covering a kickoff after Jaiden Bond’s 13-yard touchdown with 1:15 left in the first quarter gave Watauga a 15-0 lead. Bond’s score capped a 96-yard, 10-play drive.
A blocking below the waist penalty was called on the hit made on Satterfield and Wilkes Central (2-2) started its drive at its 7-yard line. Five plays into Wilkes Central’s drive, quarterback Gavin Cheek was sacked by Orlando Leon, fumbled, and Watauga took over on the Eagles’ 7-yard line. One play later, Satterfield’s replacement in the backfield, Jake Watson, scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.
Satterfield’s game ended with 35 yards on six carries. Watson, who was moved to running back in the spring and summer when Satterfield left for Louisville, was moved back to tight end when Satterfield returned.
Watson gained 17 yards on three carries, and the Pioneers finished with 291 yards rushing.
“We’re losing Bryce, but we’re also losing a good tight end in Jake Watson,” Habich said. “He has been a phenomenal blocker the last two years for us. He now goes to B-back, but we’ve had a plan for this all year. We have three guys working at tight end, so now we’re going to have to find a new tight end.”
Watauga got 83 yards rushing from receiver Grant Oliver and 80 yards on eight carries from quarterback Anderson Castle. Bond had 69 yards rushing on six carries and a touchdown.
Oliver and Castle also scored rushing touchdowns, giving the Pioneers five players who rushed for a TD.
Wilkes Central struggled with the shotgun center snap. The Eagles lost five fumbles and Watauga took full advantage. The Pioneers got two safeties off Wilkes Central fumbles, one from a Leon sack.
Jake Gragg recovered another fumble for a touchdown with 2:13 left in the second quarter that gave Watauga a 43-0 lead.
Wilkes Central was also held to just two first downs in the first half, and Watauga’s 52 first-half points instigated a running clock in the second half. The Eagles moved the ball 70-yards in 11 plays on a drive capped by Cheek scoring on a 7-yard run.
The Eagles finished with 103 yards, including 35 yards on 29 carries. Wilkes Central’s standout runner JoRaye Morrison was limited to 30 yards on just eight carries.
“That was not the same football team we saw on film,” Habich said. “They were only losing to Alexander Central in the fourth quarter 20-12. They just played very bad. Morrison is a very good back, but they couldn’t get the ball to him because the ball was going over the quarterback’s head, so they gave us a lot of points.”
Watauga 59, Wilkes Central 6
Wilkes Central 0 0 6 0 — 6
Watauga 15 37 7 0 — 59
Scoring summary
First quarter
W—Satterfield 1 run (Everett good)
W—Bond 13 run (Castle run)
Second quarter
W—Watson 7 run (Pass failed)
W—Castle 7 run (Everett kick)
W—Safety, Cheek tackled in end zone
W—Oliver 44 run (Kick failed)
W—Gragg fumble return (Everett kick)
W—Safety Morrison kicks fumble out of end zone
W—Bond 23 pass from Castle (Everett kick)
Third quarter
WC—Cheek 7 run (Kick failed)
W—Bond 55 pass from Castle (Everett kick)
Wilkes Central Watauga
First downs 11 17
By rushing 6 15
By passing 4 2
By penalty 1 0
Rushes-yards 29-35 29-291
Avg. per rush 1.2 10.0
Passing yards 68 92
Passes 8-12-0 4-8-1
Avg per att. 8.5 23.0
Def sacks-yards 0-0 2-11
Punts-avg. 2-52.0 1-18.0
Penalties-yards 5-40 7-50
Fumbles-lost 6-5 0-0
Time of poss. 27:02 18:40
Third down conv. 1-8 1-4
Fourth down conv. 2-2 1-2
Individuals
Rushing: Wilkes Central—Morrison 8-30, Cheek 16-26, TEAM 4-(-19); Watauga—Oliver 3-83, Castle 8-80, bond 6-69, Satterfield 6-35, Watson 3-17, Gragg 1-4, Everett 1-3, Penley 1-0.
Passing: Wilkes Central—Cheek 5-8 0 42, Clark 3-4-0 26, Watauga—Castle 4-8-1 92
Receiving: Wilkes Central—Nichols 3-21, Hunt 2-13, Clark 1-16, Hayes 1-10,, Morrison 1-8; Watauga—Bone 2-78, Oliver 2-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.