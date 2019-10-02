BOONE — The Watauga girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams dominated in their meets held at the Watauga High School course on Oct. 2.
The Watauga girls’ team captured the top eight positions in their meet with Hickory and Alexander Central. The Pioneers scored a minimum 15 points, while Hickory was second with 54 points. Alexander Central was third with 73.
Watauga’s Olivia McAnulty finished the 5K-race in first place with a time of 21 minutes and 23 seconds. Sidra Miller was second with a time of 22:06 and Gwendolyn Anderson, a freshman, was third with a time of 22:07.
Rebecca Anderson took fourth place with a time of 22:25, Riley Fowler was fifth with a time of 22:35, Lena Miller was sixth with a tie of 22:39 and Sophie Beach was seventh with a time of 22:39. Brianna Anderson, another freshman, was eighth with a time 23:08.
Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach was the first non-Watauga runner to cross the finish line, She finished in ninth place with a time of 23:36. Kaylin Dyson was the first Alexander Central runner to finish. She ran a time of 23:53, which was good for 10th place.
The Watauga boys’ team won beat Alexander Central, Hickory and South Caldwell. The Pioneers finished with 18 points, while Alexander Central was second with 56 points. Hickory was third with 77 points followed by South Caldwell, which was fourth with 94 points.
Watauga senior Avery Cannon won the boys’ race with a time of 17:33. Gavin Sweeney, a sophomore, was second with a time of 17:46. They were the only runners to run faster the 18-minute mark.
Alexander Central’s Logan Ellis was third with a time of 10:05. Four Watauga runners followed Ellis to the finish line.
Watauga senior Ethan Turner was fourth with a time of 18:28. Another senior, Caleb Cox, ran an 18:57, while junior Korben Anderson ran an 18:58. Caleb Courtney, a senior was seventh with a time of 19:11.
Hickory’s Chase Johnson was eighth with a time of 19:14. Watauga’s Rein Freeman took 10th with a time of 19:44, while Caleb Rash was the first South Caldwell runner to finish. Rash turned in a time of 19:46, which was good for 12th place.
