TAYLORSVILLE — Watauga’s football team already put Alexander Central in a hole that would be difficult to climb out by scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the first half.
The Pioneers’ running attack, slowly but effectively, buried the Cougars with a scoring drive that nearly ate all of the third quarter clock. It gave the Pioneers a lead that eventually ended with a 42-10 Watauga victory at Cougars Stadium on a comfortable Sept. 4 night.
It was Watauga’s second-straight blowout victory over the Cougars. Watauga shut out Alexander Central 35-0 in 2018 and beat the Cougars in Taylorsville for the first time since 2014. Going back to 2018, the Pioneers have outscored Alexander Central 77-10.
Habich gave credit to the defensive coaching staff for preparing the Pioneers to face an offense that was averaging 386 yards and 38.8 points per game.
“You’ve got to give our defensive coaches credit for having out kids ready,” Habich said. “You’ve got to give our kids the most credit for executing. Players win games and the players did an excellent job.”
Offensively, Watauga (6-1, 2-0 NWC) scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run by quarterback Anderson Castle with 10 seconds left in the first half to take a 22-3 lead. The Pioneers scored again after Alexander Central (4-2, 0-1 Northwestern Conference) had to punt after receiving the second-half kickoff.
Watauga started its ensuing drive at its own 8-yard line. After running 13 plays and marching 88 yards, Castle found Sebastian Best in the back of the end zone with a 10-yard touchdown pass that put Watauga in front 29-3.
“It was a phenomenal catch by Sebastian Best,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “It was a good throw by Anderson. He put him in the position where (Best) could make a play.”
Watauga, which cleared a major hurdle in defense of its NWC championship, dominated the line of scrimmage throughout the game. The Pioneers finished with 329 yards rushing and passed for 53 yards, including a 43-yard completion to Best in the first half.
Watauga held the ball for 30:09 compared to the Cougars holding the ball just 17:51. Watauga also picked up 24 of its 27 first downs running the ball and converted five of six third downs.
“We’ve got a good line up front,” Habich said. “I thought we did some formations that maybe they were not accustomed to doing. We showed them a lot of things early on and we were getting some yardage and we were getting out on the perimeter a bit more and making them get out of the box. They like to pack everything inside.”
Watauga’s defense, which held the Cougars to 150 yards in total offense, got into the act in the third quarter. Pioneers cornerback Jaiden Bond caused and recovered a fumble he later converted into a 21-yard touchdown run and a 35-3 lead. Bond led Watauga’s running game with 146 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries, an average of 13.3 yards per carry.
Watauga’s defense held the Alexander Central rushing attack to 103 yards. The Cougars did not score a touchdown until AJ Miller scored on a 19-yard run with 4:48 left in the game.
Alexander’s standout running back Steven Montgomery, who went into the game needing 135 yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau, settled for 30 yards.
It was the first touchdown Alexander Central had scored on the Pioneers since 2017.
“If you want to stop Alexander, they want to run the football,” Habich said. “Once you stop that, throwing the football is not their forte. The goal is to stop the run each time we play Alexander and make them throw the football, something they don’t want to do.
Watauga also prevented an Alexander Central touchdown in the first half when the Cougars tried a flea-flicker pass that Pioneers cornerback Grant Oliver intercepted. Oliver returned the ball to the Watauga 41-yard line, and Jake Watson capped the ensuing drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Pioneers a 15-0 lead.
Watauga struck pay dirt three times in the first half, starting with Watson first score, a 4-yard touchdown run. Castle scored on his 3-yard run after completing a 45-yard pass to Best,
Watauga hosts Hickory on Sept. 11
Watauga 42, Alexander Central 10
Watauga 7 15 7 13 — 42
Alex Central 0 3 0 7 — 10
Scoring summary
First quarter
WHS-Watson 4 run (Everett kick)
Second quarter
WHS-Watson 2 run (Castle run)
AC-Lopez FG 37
WHS-Castle 3 run (Everett kick)
Third quarter
WHS-Best 10 pass from Castle (Everett kick)
Fourth quarter
WHS-Bond 21 run (Pass failed)
WHS-Castle 5 run (Everett kick)
AC-Miller 19 run (Lopez kick)
Watauga Alex Central
First downs 27 10
By rushing 24 7
By passing 2 1
By penalty 1 2
Rushes-yards 49-328 27-103
Avg. per rush 6.7 3.8
Passing yards 53 47
Passes 2-2-0 6-11-1
Avg. per pass 26.5 7.7
Total plays-yards 51-381 38-150
Punts-avg. 0-0 2-36.1
Penalties-yards 8-41 3-28
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Time of poss. 30:09 17:51
Third-down poss. 5-6 4-10
Fourth down poss. 0-0 0-1
Individuals
Rushing: Watauga—Bond 11-146, Castle 15-74, Watson 14-72, Best 5-33; Alex Central—Miller 9-59, Montgomery 10-30, Justice 6-17, Abernathy 1-2.
Passing: Watauga—Castle 2-2-0 53; Alex Central—Justice 6-11-1 47
Receiving: Watauga—Best 2-53; Alex Central—Miller 2-32, Payne 2-8, Abernathy 1-5, Montgomery 1-2.
