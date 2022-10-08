TAYLORSVILLE — The Watauga High football team traveled to Taylorsville to take on Alexander Central on Friday, Oct. 7. While the Cougars (3-4, 1-1 conference) made a valiant effort to upset the Pioneers (6-1, 2-0) Watauga's defense had an excellent night denying scoring Central's would-be scoring opportunities.
The Pioneers received the ball to begin the night, and return man Josh Bollinger caught the opening kickoff and returned it 59 yards to the Alexander Central 40-yard line to give Watauga's offense a strong starting position. Three straight rush attempts plus a defensive face mask penalty found the squad with a 2nd-and-3 on the Cougars 4-yard line.
The Pioneers could not convert, as the next play resulted in a fumble by Watauga quarterback Maddox Greene on the the 1-yard line. Alexander Central recovered the ball in their own end zone for a touchback.
On the very next play the Cougars completed a 75-yard catch-and-run pass from QB Tanner Moore to Luke Hammer. Pioneers Jackson Pryor and Carlton Horine combined to make a touchdown saving stop, which proved critical as Alexander Central stalled out in the red zone and turned the ball over on downs four plays later.
Turnovers were the name of the game for the majority of the first quarter for both teams. Greene fumbled once more during the ensuing possession at Watauga's own 35-yard line, while the Cougars second possession ended with a Carton Horine interception as he picked off Moore at the goal line and returned it 98 yards to Central's 2-yard line.
Horine's interception was what turned the game around and opened the scoring, as three plays later senior running back Will Curtis punched the ball in for the Pioneers. Grant Kight's successful PAT gave Watauga a 7-0 lead.
Central's third possession — which ticked over into the second quarter — also resulted in a turnover as running back Mason Chapman-Mays fumbled behind the line of scrimmage, and Watauga's defensive end Brody Martin pounced on it at the Cougars 36-yard line. On the very next play, Greene hit Jackson Pryor for 34 yards. Not long after, Greene carried the ball across the line to put Watauga up 14-0.
The Pioneers defense came up big once again as the 4th occasion the Cougars had the ball again ended in a turnover on downs. Watauga stood firm at the 4-yard line to stop Sawyer Chapman-Mays on 4th-and-1, with Isaiah Shirley making the tackle. That play meant that the opening four possessions of Alexander Central finished with turnovers — either forced or on downs — with three of those occurred in the red zone.
A couple more back and forth possessions did not change the score line, but late in the second quarter, the Cougars got on the board with a 1-yard touchdown rush by Chapman-Mays. Alexander Central attempted a 2-point conversion pass, but saw it fall incomplete, leaving the score at 14-6 heading into halftime.
Coming out of half, the Cougars put together a grinding drive against the Pioneers defense to churn out 65 yards in 14 plays, culminating in Moore rushing for a 6-yard touchdown. During the following 2-point attempt, one of Central's linemen found himself open in the end zone, and although Moore found him with a completed pass, the lineman was deemed offsides, putting the score at 14-12 in Watauga's favor.
Will Curtis had a return of 22 yards on the Cougars resulting kickoff after the score, and after a six-play, 51-yard drive, Cole Horine caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Greene to take the 21-12 lead with 1:53 left in the 3rd.
Alexander Central was forced to punt on their next drive from their own 26, and the nearly vertical punt only made it to the Cougar 44-yard line. Watauga capitalized on the short field and Curtis waltzed in on a 15-yard run where he seemed completely unaccounted for by the defense. Kight's excellent run continued on PAT's, to put the Pioneers up 28-12 with 10:39 left to play.
Thus began the Cougars attempted comeback. Central managed a 6-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a reception by Hammer in tight coverage on the left side of the end zone. Moore found tight end Chad Lasher on the 2-point attempt to pull to 28-20 with 8:45 left.
Alexander Central caught Watauga unawares on the kickoff, as the Cougars disguised their onside kick attempt wit a seemingly normal routine. Wide receiver Nate Erkman recovered the ball for AC on the 50-yard line.
However, the Pioneers were not disheartened, as Cole Horine picked off Moore for Alexander Central's fifth giveaway on the evening. Greene and Carlton Horine alternated on runs over the next six plays, burning clock as they went. Greene hit paydirt with 4:47 left to play and Kight barely left his PAT short, as the Pioneers went up 34-20.
Defensively, both Horine brothers ended the game with an interception and six tackles, while Shirley had a game-high seven tackles, two of which went for a loss. Shirley also added a sack on the night, putting his total at 5.5 sacks in seven games thus far. The Horine brothers have combined for six interceptions on the season.
The Pioneers have now won 28 straight conference games, with their last conference loss coming on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 to St. Stephens. When Watauga squares off against the Hibriten Panthers (3-4, 2-0) on Friday, Oct. 14, half a decade will have passed since the boys in blue have lost a conference matchup. Kickoff for the Hibriten game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Watauga 7 7 7 13 34
Alexander Central 0 6 6 8 20
1st Quarter
WAT — Curtis 1 run (Kight kick)
2nd Quarter
WAT — Greene 10 run (Kight kick)
ALC — S. Chapman-Mays 1 run (2-pt failed)
3rd Quarter
ALC — Moore 6 run (2-pt failed)
WAT — Co. Horine 9 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
4th Quarter
WAT — Curtis 15 run (kick failed)
ALC — Hammer 15 pass from Moore (Lasher 2-pt)
WAT — Greene 2 run (Kight kick)
Team Statistics:
Watauga — Alexander Central
Number of Plays 48 — 52
Total Offense 306 — 331
Time of Possession 22:14 — 25:39
Turnovers 2 — 3
First Downs 20 — 17
Third Down Conversions/Attempts 5/7 (71.4%) — 5/11 (45.5%)
Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 0/1 (0%) — 0/2 (0%)
Penalties/Yards 4/45 — 6/55
Selected Individual Statistics:
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
WAT Maddox Greene 4 5 64 80% 1 0
ALC Tanner Moore 4 9 124 44.4% 1 2
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
WAT Maddox Greene 16 115 7.2 2
WAT Will Curtis 14 73 5.2 2
WAT Carlton Horine 5 34 6.8 0
ALC Sawyer Chapman-Mays 24 93 3.9 1
ALC Nate Erkman 5 55 11 0
ALC Mason Chapman-Mays 8 39 4.9 0
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
WAT Jackson Pryor 2 46 23 0
WAT Cole Horine 1 9 9 1
WAT Carlton Horine 1 9 9 0
ALC Luke Hammer 3 130 43.3 1
ALC Chad Lasher 1 -6 -6 0
Defensive Stats
Tkl Solo Ast Sac TFL Int
WAT Isaiah Shirley 7 3 8 1 2 0
WAT Cole Horine 6.5 4 5 0 0 1
WAT Carlton Horine 6 2 8 0 0 1
WAT Josh Bollinger . 4 3 2 0 0 0
WAT Jackson Pryor 4 2 4 0 0 0
WAT Ben Gosky . 3 2 2 0 0 0
WAT Jonathan Lutabingwa 3 2 2 0 0 0
WAT Brody Martin . 2.5 1 3 0 1 0
WAT Trathan Gragg 2.5 2 1 0 0 0
WAT Eli Greene 2.5 1 3 0 0 0
WAT Will Curtis . 2 1 2 0 0 0
WAT Jackson Lang . 2 1 2 0 0 0
WAT Asa Nelson . 1 1 0 0 0 0
WAT JT Cook 1 0 2 0 0 0
WAT Andrew Tester . 1 0 2 0 0 0
