BOONE — Watauga’s football team didn’t need to have the ball very much to score a bunch of points against visiting McDowell on Oct. 25.
The Pioneers scored nine touchdowns and gained 649 yards in total offense in its 62-14 victory over McDowell at Jack Groce Stadium. Five of Watauga’s touchdown went a minimum of 27 yards, including touchdown runs of 56 and 52 yards by Sebastian Best in the fourth quarter.
The verdict of the game’s result was long decided by then, but the scores were typical of the way Watauga (9-1, 5-0 Northwestern Conference) dominated the Titans (1-8, 0-5). Watauga clinched at least a tie for the NWC championship. The seniors, who were celebrating Senior Night, closed out their four-year prep careers at Watauga by never losing a regular season game at Jack Groce Stadium.
“They last time they lost they were eighth graders,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “They played for one another. They care for one another. When you’ve got high-character kids like that who no doubt have talent and who are coachable, you have a chance to be very good. I thought our kids executed very well tonight.”
Watauga built its 34-7 lead by halftime with Jaiden Bond touchdown runs of three and 88 yards, and touchdown runs of 11 and three yards by Jake Watson.
“We challenge our kids by saying that no matter who you play, you want to play them at your level,” Habich said. “You don’t want to play down to your opponent and you don’t want to be intimidated by your opponent. You want to play at a high level and I think we did that.”
Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle closed out the first half with a 27-yard touchdown run as time expired in the second quarter. Castle, who found out he was going to play in the Shrine Bowl earlier in the day, completed all 11 of his passes for 227 yards and connected on touchdown passes of 11 and 10 yards to Watson.
Habich wanted to work on the Pioneers’ passing game going into their final regular-season game, which is at Freedom (6-3, 3-1 NWC) on Nov. 1. Watauga can win its second straight outright NWC championship with a win over the Patriots.
Watauga has won its last three games against Freedom. A win over the Patriots ensures Watauga an undefeated NWC season.
“It was one of those games where we wanted to work on the pass,” Habich said. “Going into the playoffs. We know Freedom is going to be very athletic and we’re going to have to run the football better, but we knew we could run the ball tonight.”
Castle was one of three Pioneers to rush for at least 100 yards. He finished with 121 yards on nine carries, for an average of 23.8 yards per rush.
Bond turned out to be the Pioneers’ leading rusher with 143 yards on just six carries, an average of 23.8 yards per rush. Best ran the ball four times for 114 yards, giving him an average of 28.5 yards per carry.
By the time the Pioneers were finished, they held a 649-245 advantage in total yards and a 422-145 edge in rushing yards on just 24 carries, an average of 17.6 yards per carry. Watauga needed to convert just 1-of-2 third downs, but still finished with 25 first downs in the game.
McDowell, coached by former Avery coach Darrell Brewer, had a big advantage in time of possession. The Titans held the ball for 34:22 of the game to just 13:38 for Watauga. McDowell collected 17 first downs, 13 by rushing, and finished with 145 rushing yards.
McDowell fell behind 27-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard. Quarterback Riley Moore found Quantavian Moore for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut into the Watauga lead.
McDowell added a fourth-quarter touchdown with a Riley Moore hit Richard Handy with an 18-yard scoring pass. Quantavian Moore led the Titans in rushing with 64 yards on 16 carries, while Handy added 56 yards on 11 carries.
Watauga 62, McDowell 14
McDowell 0 7 0 7 — 14
Watauga 7 27 14 14 — 62
Scoring summary
First quarter
WHS—Bond 3 run (Everett kick)
Second quarter
WHS—Watson 11 pass from Castle (Kick failed)
WHS—Bond 88 run (Everett kick)
WHS—Watson 3 run (Everett kick)
MHS—Q. Moore 20 pass from R. Moore (Baird kick)
WHS—Castle 27 run (Everett kick)
Third quarter
WHS—Bond 42 pass from Castle (Everett kick)
WHS—Watson 10 pass from Castle (Everett kick)
Fourth quarter
MHS—Handy 18 pass from R. Moore (Baird kick)
WHS—Best 56 run (Everett kick)
WHS—Best 52 run (Everett kick)
McDowell Watauga
First downs 17 25
By rushing 13 15
By passing 4 10
By penalty 0 0
Rushes-yards 41-145 24-422
Avg. per rush 3.5 17.6
Passing yards 100 227
Passes 7-13-0 11-11-0
Avg. per att. 14.3 20.6
Total plays-yards 54-245 35-649
Avg. per play 4.5 18.5
Penalties-yards 3-30 2-30
Punts-avg. 5-38.2 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Time of poss. 34:22 13:38
Third down conv. 5-12 1-2
Fourth down conv. 0-0 0-0
Individuals:
Rushing: McDowell— Q. Moore 16-64, Handy 11-56, Pearson 10-43, R. Moore 3-(-5), TEAM 1-(-13); Watauga—Bond 6-143, Castle 9-121, Best 4-114, Penley 1-26, Watson 4-18.
Passing: McDowell—R. Moore 1-13-0 100; Watauga—Castle 11-11-0 227.
Receiving: McDowell—Handy 5-42, Dennison 1-38, Q. Moore 1-20; Watauga—Bond 3-112, Oliver 3-57, Watson 2-21, Greene 2-20, Best 1-16.
