BOONE — Most football teams eventually have some things in common. The Watauga and Alexander Central football teams are no different.
When Alexander Central hosts visiting Watauga in a Northwestern Conference showdown Oct. 4, both teams will run the football — a lot.
Watauga has used its veer-option attack to pile up a 5-1 overall record and 1-0 mark in 2019. The Pioneers have also used the veer-option to score 298 points, an average of 49.6 points per game. Watauga has scored at least 42 points in every win this year, and the Pioneers have scored at least 35 points every time they’ve taken the field.
Alexander Central (4-1) playing in its first NWC game this season, has been finding the end zone more frequently in its last three games than its first two. The Cougars have scored a minimum of 48 points in their last three games, which includes a 55-28 win over visiting Charlotte Olympic on Sept. 20.
“They’re pretty good,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “Look at their record. They’re 4-1, and they’ve played some good teams too. They beat Hibriten (28-19). They beat Olympic and they’re a big 4-A high school that was 3-1. They beat South Iredell, which is a consistent playoff team. They beat Wilkes Central and lost to Statesville and they’re 6-0.”
“There are two good running teams, no doubt,” Alexander Central coach Butch Carter said. “I just went through their scores and going through some stats and stuff and they’re averaging 50 points per game. Their lowest total was in a loss to Reagan and they’ve been in the 50s four times. I watch them and I know them up and down and know what they’re going to do. I just don’t know if I can teach high school kids how to understand it.”
Watauga relies on the running of quarterback Anderson Castle and his decision making with the option. Many times, 107 to be exact, Castle will keep the ball. Thus far, Castle has proven that’s not a bad option as his 921 yards and 12 touchdowns indicate.
Many times, the ball goes to wingback Jaiden Bond, who has gained 540 yards and seven on 39 carries. Bond averages 13.8 yards every time he touches the ball, and averaged 21 yards per tote on eight carries in the Pioneers’ 56-12 win over South Caldwell on Sept. 27.
If the ball doesn’t go to Bond, Castle can give the ball to wingback Sebastian Best, who has gained 223 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, an average of 14.9 yards per carry. Then there is receiver Grant Oliver (173 yards) or running back Jake Watson (163 yards), who took over fulltime for Bryce Satterfield, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
“We had to adapt, no question,” Habich said. “The way it works is we have the system, but systems and offenses and defenses don’t win games — players do. You better know how to use the players you have and be able to execute with them because not all players are the same and there are certain ones who can do things better than others. You’ve got to find a way to have plays designed to help each other score points.”
Alexander Central, which runs the wing-T, leans on running back Steven Montgomery, who has gained 865 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Montgomery averages 9.7 yards per carry.
When Montgomery is not running the ball, it’s likely quarterback Lance Justice is keeping it. Justice has 280 yards on 40 carries with six touchdowns.
A.J. Miller (184 yards, two touchdowns) and Daniel Morgan (163 yards, two touchdowns) are also in the Cougars’ rotation of running backs.
“It’s a tough place to play, but we’re going to have to find a way to score points,” Habich said. “They are very explosive on offense running that wing-T.”
The game could also have far-reaching ramifications toward determining an NWC champion. Watauga is the defending conference champs, while Alexander Central won the league title in 2017.
“When you play in a conference that is balanced as ours year in and year out, you have to approach every game as a championship game,” Carter said. “They’re all important. We treat each game as if you want to win the conference championship, you’ve got to win all of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.