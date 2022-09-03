BAKERSVILLE, N.C. — With 1:09 left in the 3rd quarter, the boys from Watauga found themselves in a familiar position — trailing a tenacious opponent. Yet, for the second week in a row, the Pioneers dug deep to pull out the 28-21 win.
Late in the 3rd quarter, Mitchell County Chad Giarrusso — who lined up as both quarterback and a running back — punched in his second rushing touchdown of the night to put the purple-clad Mountaineers up 21-14.
Although Watauga left Memorial Stadium with a win, it was far from a commanding performance throughout. Head coach Ryan Habich knows how important and difficult this gritty win was.
"Mitchell are a lot tougher than us up front. They locked us up for sure. I am so proud of our kids for finding a way to win," Habich said. "You've got to make plays to win and our kids made enough plays to grind through and get a win. This is a really great football team that we played, hats off to Coach Travise Pitman over there and Mitchell because they have a very good football program. So this is a quality win for us."
The Mitchell Mountaineers controlled the trenches on both sides of the ball as a run-first team with a stout, hard-nosed defense. Watauga was held to the lowest total offensive output of the season so far with only 317 yards. However, despite that, the Pioneers outgained Mitchell on offense by exactly 100 yards.
After Mitchell County took their 7-point lead late in the 3rd frame, the Pioneers once again had an uphill battle to try and take charge of the game. On the ensuing kickoff, RB Will Curtis evaded two tackles to pull off a 27-yard kick return, setting the Pioneers up on their own 49-yard line.
Watauga engineered a true team effort to complete a 13-play, 51-yard touchdown drive that featured rushes by five different Pioneer athletes — Maddox Greene, Cole Horine, Trey Thompson, Will Curtis and Morgan Henry. Curtis punched in the 1-yard TD to tie the game at 21-21, with 6:46 left in the 4th quarter.
Isaiah Shirley — team captain and standout defensive end — spoke about his team's tenacity and the chosen theme for the season — "Team Resilience" — which has shown itself in back-to-back games.
"I think Coach (Habich) picked the theme perfectly. He's very good at knowing what the team's gonna be like with team dynamics. Also, if you're a competitor, you love games like this," Shirley said. "We love having to fight and it's going to get us ready for conference. So yeah, Team Resilience came out again tonight."
Following the touchdown, a bold call from Watauga saw an onside kick attempt from Josh Bollinger, which was recovered successfully by Pioneer Asa Nelson to give them the ball at their own 45.
A 10-play, 55-yard march down the field culminated in two strong plays. On 3rd-and-goal from the Mitchell 12-yard line, Greene threw a high arcing toss to the 6'4" Jackson Pryor, who leaped and barely got his hands on the ball. After landing, Pryor lateraled to an oncoming Will Curtis, who brought the ball to the 2-yard line. With the goal line so close, Habich felt they had to go for the touchdown despite an opportunity for a field goal on the 4th down.
"I think it's easier to get two yards there," Habich said. "Kicking a short field goal from the left hash there, that's a hard kick to make at a difficult angle, especially if they bring pressure."
The Watauga players on the field lived up to Habich's call, as Maddox Greene stretched the ball across the goal line on the fourth down rush. Grant Kight's kick put the Pioneers up 28-21.
Habich knew Mitchell would respect that type of play.
"I've got the utmost respect for Mitchell County and I think we're very similar in our mindset," Habich said. "We're both blue-collar football teams. We're not flashy and have workman-like attitudes. It's been a good rivalry, it was a close game last year that they won in the last few seconds. And of course this year is another close one. Mitchell are a tremendous 1A team, and I always root for them to do well, especially in the playoffs."
The Mountaineers had a chance to respond, taking over at their own 48 with 1:39 left to play. After three rushes from Giarrusso that took his team to Watauga's 39-yard line, Mitchell changed their style and called for a pass deep down the right sideline. Giarrusso heaved it toward Huaroco,. The ball instead met the hands of Greene — marking a second consecutive game-winning interception for the Pioneers.
"It's a different person every week. This week, it was me helping the team out just doing everything I can," Greene said. "Last week it was Cole Horine's day. It's just great to know that every week someone is gonna step up for sure."
Next week, the Watauga Pioneers will travel to Lawndale, North Carolina to face off against the Burns Bulldogs in what should another thrilling and close-fought matchup. That game will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Scoring: 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 7 7 0 14 28
Mitchell 7 7 7 0 21
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
WAT - Curtis 2 run (Kight kick)
MIT - Huaroco 7 pass from Giarrusso (Giarrusso kick)
3rd Quarter
MIT - Giarrusso 4 run (Giarrusso kick)
4th Quarter
WAT - Curtis 1 run (Kight kick)
WAT - Greene 2 run (Kight kick)
Watauga Mitchell
|Number of Plays
|52
|36
|Total Offense
|317
|217
|Time of Possession
|29:36
|18:24
|Rushing Attempts - Yards
|46 - 300
|32 - 187
|Passing Completions/Attempts
|5/6
|3/4
|Passing Yards
|17
|30
|Passing Touchdowns - Interceptions
|0 - 0
|1 - 1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0 - 0
|1 - 1
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|First Downs
|20
|16
|First Downs - Rushing
|19
|12
|First Downs - Passing
|1
|3
|First Downs - Penalties
|0
|1
|Third Down Conversions/Attempts
|6/10 (60%)
|4/6 (66.7%)
|Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts
|2/2 (100%)
|1/1 (100%)
|Penalties - Yards
|4 - 40
|5 - 25
|Defensive Sacks - Yards
|0 - 0
|0 - 0
|Punts - Average
|1 - 29
0 - 0
Watauga Individual Player Statistics:
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
#4 Maddox Greene . 5 6 17 83.3% 0 0
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
#4 Maddox Greene . 20 146 7.3 1
#44 Will Curtis . 11 59 5.4 3
#24 Trey Thompson 8 47 5.9 0
#21 Cole Horine 5 41 8.2 0
#14 Morgan Henry . 1 10 10 0
Team 1 -3 -3 0
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
#88 Isaiah Shirley 2 10 5 0
#21 Cole Horine 2 6 3 0
#44 Will Curtis . 1 1 1 0
Defensive Stats
Tkl Solo Ast Sac TFL Int
#7 Carlton Horine 7 3 8 0 0 0
#88 Isaiah Shirley 5.5 4 3 0 0 0
#21 Cole Horine 4 3 2 0 0 0
#15 Jackson Lang . 3 1 4 0 0 0
#26 Josh Bollinger . 2.5 0 5 0 0 0
#4 Maddox Greene . 2 2 0 0 0 1
#44 Will Curtis . 2 2 0 0 0 0
#55 Jonathan Lutabingwa 1.5 0 3 0 0 0
#14 Morgan Henry . 1.5 0 3 0 0 0
#9 Jackson Pryor 1.5 0 3 0 0 0
#31 Grant Kight . 1 1 0 0 0 0
#35 Andrew Ward . 1 0 2 0 0 0
#27 Aiden Watson . 1 0 2 0 0 0
#32 Lucas McIver . 0.5 0 1 0 0 0
Kicking Stats
FG FGA XP Pts
#31 Grant Kight . 0 0 4 4
Punting Stats
Att Yds Avg I20
#31 Grant Kight . 1 29 29 0
Kick Return Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
#44 Will Curtis . 1 27 27 0
#21 Cole Horine 2 23 11.5 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.