BOONE — The Watauga boys’ soccer team had the Northwestern Conference championship already wrapped up by the time visiting Freedom made the trip to Jack Groce Stadium Oct. 28.
The Pioneers played their usual game of possession of the ball for most of their 3-1 victory over Freedom, which finished their regular season. Watauga goes into the playoffs with a 15-5-1 overall record and ended the NWC season with an 11-1 mark.
Watauga finished the season with a 10-game winning streak dating back to a loss to St. Stephens on Sept. 25. The Pioneers lost that game in a penalty kick shootout that night.
A tie seemed to be a possibility with Freedom after the Patriots knotted the match 1-1 with 22:10 left in the game. The situation was particularly frustrating to the Pioneers since they had several shots either bounce off the crossbar, the goal posts or close to the Freedom goal, but goal
“Those are frustrating games,” Watauga coach Josh Honeycutt said. “You dominate the game, you dominate possession, you dominate everything and you just can’t score.”
That wasn’t a problem in the first five minutes of the game. After a near-goal by Freedom two minutes into the game, Watauga grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal from Ayden Franklin, who scored with 35:43 left in the first half. Franklin broke away from the Freedom defense and beat Patriots keeper Cole Johnson with a shot.
Franklin looked like he had another goal with less than 30 minutes in the first half, but the Pioneers were called for offsides. Teammate Hatch Sevensky had two scoring chances in the first half, but one shot hit the crossbar and his header off a corner kick went wide.
Watauga continued to miss on scoring opportunities in the second half. The Patriots cleared a Watauga corner kick that turned into a loose ball directly in front of the Freedom goal. Owen Combs also had a chance at scoring a goal, but saw his shot bounce off the crossbar.
“Overall, we played well,” Honeycutt said. “We just struggled to finish. We hit three off the crossbar and we hit one off the post and had two cross right in front of the goal and couldn’t put them away.”
Combs got another chance with 9:07 left in the game and took advantage of it by knocking a pass from Walker Franklin into the goal, which gave the Pioneers a 2-1 lead.
The Pioneers nearly pulled away with just under eight minutes left when another Watauga shot hit the crossbar with 7:57 left in the game and could not drive in the rebound of a shot that Johnson saved from nearly point-blank range.
Combs got another chance at a goal five minutes later when his shot from 25 yards out beat Johnson and found the back of the net. That gave the Pioneers a 3-1 lead that Freedom never threatened.
“It’s not a bad thing to be tested and see if you have a little heart and they showed that tonight,” Honeycutt said.
Watauga had a bye in the final round of the NWC season, and won’t play until the first round of the state 3-A playoffs. The first round of games are scheduled to begin Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.