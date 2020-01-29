BOONE — The Alexander Central boys’ basketball team used its size to bully past Watauga 57-43 in a Northwestern Conference game played at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Jan. 28.
Alexander Central forward Jem Lowrance scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Lowrance made 9-of-13 shots from the field, including two 3-point baskets.
Cougars forward Maddox Kerley scored 10 points and Evan Presnell scored 10 points, giving the Cougars (11-8, 4-3 NWC) three players who scored in double figures.
Alexander Central also shot 54.5 percent from the field compared to the Pioneers making just 33.3 percent from the field.
“Tyler Webb did a good job inside on Kerley, but we had had to sub and we were vulnerable there,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “Lowrence and (Presnell) had a good night as well.”
Alexander Central, which outrebounded 29-22, also outscored the Pioneers (6-11, 3-5) 32-12 in the paint. Watauga was slightly helped by forcing 16 turnovers, but the Pioneers also committed 14 miscues.
Guard-forward Anderson Castle led Watauga in scoring with 11 points. Jake Sears made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points and guard Jaiden Bond chipped in eight points. No Watauga player had more than four rebounds.
“These guys are trying and I can see growth from December to now,” Barry said. “It’s not translating into wins right now and we’re still trying to figure that out, but it was a tough conference game. We knew it was going to be a tough one, but on our home floor we thought we would have the edge.
Watauga got off to a slow start by not scoring in its first seven possessions. A Lowrance 3-point basket capped a game-starting 11-0 run. A Jackson Earnhardt 3-point basket was countered with a Zach Herman basket left the Cougars in front 18-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Watauga, after falling behind 28-12, rallied with a 10-2 run, but still trailed 30-22 at halftime. Watauga opened the third quarter when got a Bond 3-point basket and a Castle steal and basket to pull to 31-27, but that would be as close as the Pioneers would get to overtaking the Cougars.
“I think what we’re trying to do is to make what’s workable work,” Barry said. “We’re working on our defense and Alexander is a great team. Offensively they’re very disciplined. We tried to speed them up with pressure and it worked in the second quarter, but it didn’t work as well in the third quarter.”
Alexander Central boys 57, Watauga 43
Alexander Central 57 (11-8, 4-3 NWC)
Lowrance 9-13 3-4 23, Kerley 5-9 0-0 10, Wooten 1-3 0-0 3, Stikeleather 2-4 0-0 4, Presnell 4-10 0-0 10, Herman 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 24-44 4-5 57.
Watauga 43 (6-11 3-5)
Earnhardt 1-3 0-0 3, Ward 0-2 0-0 0, Bond 3-8 0-0 8, Freeman 1-2 0-0 3, castle 2-8 6-11, Sears 3-8 0-0 9, Perry 3-7 0-0 6, Ricker 0-1 0-0 0, Hale 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0 0-0 0, Robbins 0 0-0 0, Privette 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 14-42 7-13 43.
Alex Central 18 6 19 8 — 57
Watauga 6 16 11 10 — 43
3-point goals—Alex Central 5-14 (Lowrence 2-4, Presnell 2-7, Wooten 1-3), Watauga 8-22 (Sears 3-8, Bond 2-3, Freeman 1-1, Earnhardt 1-3, Castle 1-4, Ricker 0-1, Perry 0-2). Rebounds—Alex Central 29 (Lowrance 8), Watauga 22 (Bond, Castle). Assists—Alex Central 19 (Stikeleather 4), Watauga 8 (Castle 3). Turnovers—Alex Central 16, Watauga 14. Total fouls—Alex Central 12, Watauga 10. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
