BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team continued its defense of its Northwestern Conference championship against visiting South Caldwell.
The Pioneers beat South Caldwell 25-8, 25-14, 25-15 at Lentz-Eggers Gym. Watauga (11-0, 4-0 NWC) won its 47th straight NWC match dating back to 2017. The Pioneers also won their 41st straight regular-season match, also dating back to 2017.
Watauga didn’t trail South Caldwell in either of its first two sets. The Pioneers started the first set with a 13-3 lead that reached 18-4. Caroline Farthing served an ace to give Watauga a 24-7 led and her sister Rebekah Farthing got a kill to close out the set.
The Pioneers bolted out to a 17-4 lead in the second set on a run that was capped by a Abby Utter service ace. Brooke Byrd closed out the set with a kill that gave Watauga a 2-0 lead.
Watauga coach Kris Hagaman was able to get her entire bench into the game, including players who are on both the varsity and junior varsity teams.
“We have a lot of girls that play well,” Hagaman said. “We’re deep and we used our depth tonight.”
Watauga found itself behind South Caldwell 9-5 in the third set. The Spartans (2-10, 1-5 NWC) maintained its lead to 11-7 before the Pioneers battled back. Watauga took a 16-14 lead and then outscored South Caldwell 9-1 to close out the set.
“There was some sloppiness, but we got it back together,” Hagaman said.
Watauga substituted freely throughout the match. Rebekah Farthing led the Pioneers in scoring with 13 kills. Brooke Byrd added nine kills and Tegan Allan had seven kills. Brelyn Sturgill handed out 25 assists and Ava Williamson had four assists.
Watauga plays at Alexander Central on Sept. 18.
