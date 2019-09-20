HICKORY — The Watauga girls’ soccer team claimed a 9-0 victory over St. Stephens to stay unbeaten in the Northwestern Conference.
The Pioneers improved to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the NWC. Watauga’s No. 1-seeded singles player Jadyn Kadyk claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Natalie Harper. Kadyk teamed with Amira Younce to win 8-0 in No. 1 doubles, while Younce won a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Liza Sakhonenko.
Watauga’s Alaina Muse picked up a 7-5, 6-3 win over Sophie Hainor at No. 3 singles and the Pioneers’ Madison Ogden took a 6-0, 6-3 win over Klaire Starr at No. 4 singles.
Watauga’s Jillian Russert beat St. Stephens’ Zoey Boston 7-5, 6-2 in No. 5 singles and Watauga’s Magali Turner took a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chloe Abbott in No. 6 singles.
Muse and Turner teamed together to beat Hainor and Boston 8-2 at No. 2 doubles, while Carolina Davidson and Ogden teamed to beat Starr and Abbott 8-6.
Watauga hosts McDowell on Sept. 23.
Watauga 9. St. Stephens 0
Singles
Jadyn Kaduk (W) d. Natalie Harper, 6-0, 6-0
Amira Younce (W) d. Liza Sakhonenko, 6-0, 6-0
Alaina Muse (W) d. Sophie Hainor, 7-5, 6-3
Madison Ogden (W) d. Klaire Staf, 6-0, 6-3
Jillian Russert (W) d, Zoey Boston, 7-5, 6-2
Magali Turner (W) d. Chloe Abbott, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Kaduk/Younce (W) d. Harper/Sakhonenko, 8-0
Muse/Turner (W) d. Hainor/Boston, 8-2
Carolina Davidson/Ogden (W) d. Starr/Abbott/ 8-6
Exhibition
Ellary Maiden/Mattie Suggs (W) won 8-4
Sarah Goode/Macayla Kanoy (W) lost 6-8
Browning Proctor/Serena Jewell-Miller (W) won 8-0
Russert/Laurel West (W) won 8-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.