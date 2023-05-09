BOONE — In a back-and-forth contest, the Watauga Pioneers girls' soccer team emerged victorious at home against their conference rivals, the Hibriten Panthers, on Monday, May 8.

The hard-fought 2-1 win not only secured a regular season win for Watauga (13-2-1, 8-0-1 NWC), but also propelled them to the top of the Northwest Conference standings. Led by goals from Katie Durham and Maya Nelson — as well as standout performances from Georgia Parker, Abby Hemp and Sydnee Bryant — the Pioneers prevailed over their main divisional rival.

