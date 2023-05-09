BOONE — In a back-and-forth contest, the Watauga Pioneers girls' soccer team emerged victorious at home against their conference rivals, the Hibriten Panthers, on Monday, May 8.
The hard-fought 2-1 win not only secured a regular season win for Watauga (13-2-1, 8-0-1 NWC), but also propelled them to the top of the Northwest Conference standings. Led by goals from Katie Durham and Maya Nelson — as well as standout performances from Georgia Parker, Abby Hemp and Sydnee Bryant — the Pioneers prevailed over their main divisional rival.
From the opening whistle, it was evident that both teams were determined to leave everything on the field. The Pioneers displayed quality ball control, keeping possession for lengthy periods while launching several attacks against the Panther's solid defense.
It was Katie Durham who broke the deadlock early on in the 6th minute, sending a pinpoint right-footed curler beyond Hibriten (11-4-4, 7-1-1 NWC) goalkeeper Rylee Conard from 20 yards out. Watauga's home supporters erupted in jubilation as Durham's goal provided a pivotal advantage for her team.
However, the Panthers refused to be easily subdued and responded with a goal of their own from Bryanna Giron to equalize. Giron chased down a loose long ball pass from a teammate. Although Watauga goalkeeper Rylee Mitchell came out to collect it, Giron was able to narrowly nudge the ball beyond Mitchell and send it into the empty net to make it 1-1.
As the match progressed, the intensity heightened, with the Pioneers launching more searching attacks with a relentless offensive onslaught in search of the winning goal. Hibriten's defenders found themselves in more frequent 1-on-1 situations, and used their potent physicality to snuff out the dangerous chances.
However, that risky tactic eventually led to a yellow card assessed to Panther defender Haley Crowe for a foul just outside the penalty box in the 51st minute. Watauga's Nelson took the resulting free kick, sailing it just over Conard's bar.
Four minutes later, Crowe was whistled for an inadvertent handball just inside the penalty area, after a teammate headed a backwards toward Crowe, striking her upraised arm.
Nelson again was the designated kick taker, and this time. from six yards out, she sent Conard the wrong way and slotted it into the bottom-right corner.
For the remaining 25 minutes, Watauga successfully repelled the desperate Panther attacks, and despite a few close-calls, successfully held firm to collect the 2-1 victory.
With this win, the Watauga Pioneers have firmly established sole position to earn another conference championship title, with one last game on the horizon against the Freedom Patriots on Wednesday, May 10. That game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at home inside Jack Groce Stadium.
