TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team took one win and were dealt one loss in the first two games against divisional opponents.
On Tuesday, March 21, the Pioneers (9-2, 1-1 NWC) beat the South Caldwell Spartans (6-3, 1-1) by a count of 11-8.
In that game, Watauga scored once in the top of the first inning before going down 3-1 in the bottom of the opening period.
At the top of the second, however, the Pioneers exploded for a 9-run streak to take a commanding 10-3 lead over the Spartans.
From there, Watauga's starting pitcher JT Cook (So.) mostly kept the South Caldwell batters silent as he threw 101 pitches across six innings — blanking the Spartans on the scoreboard during four of them. Cook only allowed an on-base percentage of .308 while throwing five strikeouts against 26 batters.
The Pioneers held their seven-run lead for three innings before tacking on one more score to the margin, making it 11-3 in the top of the fifth inning.
South Caldwell did not give up without a fight, though, scoring once in the bottom of the sixth before putting up four more in the latter half of the final inning. Watauga players Tristan Salinas (Sr.) and Jacob Dilley (Sr.) both took turns on the mound in relief of Cook to finish off the Spartans for good.
At the plate, Cooper Riddle (Sr.) and Johnny Ray (So.) each recorded a home run as well as three RBIs. Maddox Greene (So.) and Ray each hit a triple in the contest. Riddle was the top scorer with three runs, while Greene and Ray both tallied two.
Riddle and Dilley both had five putouts to lead their team in fielding, while Cooper Critcher (Jr.) added three across the game too.
The win over South Caldwell gave Watauga their ninth victory of the season —and a third win in a row — but Alexander Central's Cougars (7-4, 2-0) put a stop to the streak on Friday.
Playing in Taylorsville, the Pioneers were held scoreless for the first time this season, falling 5-0 to the Cougars.
Alexander Central managed to eke out one or two runs occasionally through the innings, but their defensive prowess was the difference-maker in the game.
Watauga managed seven hits — only two less than they did versus South Caldwell — but the Cougars were error-free in their fielding and twice even pulled off double plays during the contest.
In the end, the Pioneers went down 5-0 to Alexander Central, setting up an important future match against the Cougars at home on April 18 — possibly to decide which 4A team makes the playoffs out of the Northwest Conference.
However, up next for the Pioneers will be the Hibriten Panthers (4-5, 2-0), with the game scheduled to be played at Watauga High on Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m.
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R
Watauga 1 9 0 0 1 0 0 11
South Caldwell 3 0 0 0 0 1 4 8
Batting/Baserunning (Watauga only)
Cooper Riddle — 3 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, 2B, HR
Johnny Ray — 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 3B, HR, SB
Maddox Greene — 2 R, 2 H, 3B
Tristan Salinas — 1 R, 1 H, 2 RBI
Jacob Dilley — 1 R, 1 RBI
David Pastusic — 1 R, 1 H
Jameson Hodges — 1 R
Cooper Critcher — 1 RBI
Pitching Stats (Watauga only)
Athlete Name — BF #P H R K OBA
JT Cook (Jr) 26 101 6 4 5 .308
Jacob Dilley (Sr) 5 23 1 4 1 .800
Tristan Salinas (Sr) 3 14 0 0 2 .000
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Watauga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 2
Alexander Central 2 0 1 0 0 2 - 5 8 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.