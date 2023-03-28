Dilley pitch

Jacob Dilley helped close out the Spartans in the seventh inning to get the win against South Caldwell.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team took one win and were dealt one loss in the first two games against divisional opponents.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Pioneers (9-2, 1-1 NWC) beat the South Caldwell Spartans (6-3, 1-1) by a count of 11-8.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.