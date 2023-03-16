BOONE — On a chilly late winter evening, the Watauga Pioneers baseball team played their first home game of the season against the Weddington Warriors, falling to the visitors 5-2.
The Pioneers (6-1) squad returned home after a six game unbeaten road trip to open the season. The Warriors (5-1) are adept at limiting scoring opportunities as they have only allowed more than 3 runs once so far this season.
Watauga found success early, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Maddox Greene (So.) and Jacob Dilley (Sr.) both hit singles to get on base before Tristan Salinas (Sr.) sent both runners in on a double.
That quick burst was the end of Watauga's scoring as Weddington pitcher Sean Katzbach started to find his groove.
"Their pitcher settled in after the first inning," said head coach Mike Windish, "and really started to locate his first pitch to the outside part of the plate — against our right-handed hitters especially — and we never could make an adjustment to that throughout the game. When he's locating that first pitch, it kind of hurt us because then we're down 0-1 in the count almost every time."
The Warriors got a run back at the top of the second and then two more in the third, to take a 3-2 margin over Watauga.
From there Katzbach's pitching prevented the Pioneers from scoring a run for the rest of the contest, as Weddington went home with the 5-2 win.
The following afternoon, Watauga played against the Murphy Bulldogs in a double-header series hosted at Appalachian State University's baseball stadium. Due to time constraints, the games were five-inning games instead of the usual seven.
The Pioneers won the first matchup 8-0, and then downed the Bulldogs again 14-2 in the followup game.
Watauga is now 8-1 on the season, and will look to keep their high-level of play going once they enter conference play starting on Tuesday, March 21 in an away battle with the South Caldwell Spartans (4-1). Opening pitch for that game is set for 6:30 p.m.
