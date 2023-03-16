BOONE — On a chilly late winter evening, the Watauga Pioneers baseball team played their first home game of the season against the Weddington Warriors, falling to the visitors 5-2.

The Pioneers (6-1) squad returned home after a six game unbeaten road trip to open the season. The Warriors (5-1) are adept at limiting scoring opportunities as they have only allowed more than 3 runs once so far this season.

