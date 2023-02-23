BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team defeated the Northwest Guilford Vikings by a scoreline of 58-37 on Thursday, Feb. 23 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.
The Pioneers (22-6, 8-2 NWC) used suffocating defense to stymie the visiting Vikings (21-7, 12-2 Metro), while standout sophomore Kate Sears dropped 31 points to power Watauga's attack.
The contest saw only two lead changes — both in the opening minutes of the game.
Although the Vikings won the opening tipoff, the Pioneers were the first team on the scoreboard after Sears was fouled on a layup attempt. The 5'9" point guard split her shots at the line, and in response Guilford's Madison Young landed a shot inside to give the Vikings a one point advantage.
Sears answered by splashing a 3-pointer from the wing while being fouled in the process. Sears made the ensuing free throw to complete the four point play to put her team up, 5-2. Watauga did not surrender their lead again for the rest of the night.
"(Guilford) really challenged us," Watauga head coach Laura Barry said. "They made a run in the first half with rebounding well against our zone, and we've gotta rebound well to win in the postseason, we've said that over and over again. But I thought we adjusted well and got back to being really tough on the glass after a little while."
The first quarter was a Sears masterclass as she scored 12 of her team's first 14 points, with the remainder coming from a Sears assist to senior Brooke Scheffler under the basket.
"I've never seen a team penetrate the zone as well as they (Guilford) did up the court," Scheffler said. "It's hard to drive into a compact zone, but they easily got to the rim. And we kind of paid the price for it in fouls."
Scheffler collected a couple of those early fouls and went to the bench for a breather, but her replacement on the court — Kaitlyn Darner — made an immediate impact as she drained a long baseline jumper with her first touch on the ball.
Darner has always been a plus-defender and rebounder, but has added more to her offensive repertoire recently.
"I'd say I'm getting more confident with my defense," Darner said. "I'm getting better at reading where people are like going — like in the corner I read when the girl was going to pass it down there, so I jumped in front of her and got the deflection to steal it."
Darner then nailed a triple two possessions later off an assist by Laurel Kiker, and Sears ended the first quarter with another 3-pointer after finding herself wide open on a pick-and-roll play with Scheffler, extending Watauga's lead to 22-8.
Pioneer Diane McGlamery opened the scoring in the second frame, sinking twice from the charity stripe.
Following that, Guilford showed some signs of life and made an 8-4 run to narrow the gap to 28-16, but Sears and Darner squelched the Vikings' efforts by netting a pair of buckets down low — with Darner's layup coming after the sophomore grabbed back-to-back offensive rebounds.
Mirroring the end of the first quarter, Sears again knocked down a triple from behind the arc at the buzzer. This time, however, Sears created her own space with a step back, and the resultant swish sent the teams to the locker rooms with Watauga leading, 38-20.
It was a battle of point guards in the third as Guilford's Maslyn Mosbacher tried to engineer a comeback while Sears continued her dominating play.
Mosbacher landed a layup early in the third, and Sears countered that with a spin move on an "and-one" layup. Mosbacher drove inside again to deliver two more for her team, but Sears laid in another basket after snatching her own rebound.
The back-and-forth action meant that the third quarter was the most competitive of the game, but Watauga still outscored the Vikings 13-12, as the scoreboard showed a 52-33 difference heading into the final frame.
The Pioneers slowed the pace down in the fourth quarter and Guilford failed to capitalize on their own limited chances, as every Vikings possession in the fourth either ended with a missed shot or a split pair of free throws. Watauga was careful and patient with the ball, taking few shot attempts while scrapping for clutch offensive and defensive rebounds.
The slow-and steady approach paid off, as the visitors were unable to close the gap and the Pioneers completed the 58-37 victory, sending them to a Sweet 16 berth in the 4A playoffs.
"It feels pretty good to get a win in the second round," Darner said. "We came into this game knowing that they are a good team and that we'd have to work hard to get the win, and we did. And we are pumped to play again on Saturday."
Up next for Watauga are the South Mecklenburg Sabres (24-4, 12-0 SMC) at Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Saturday, Feb. 25. The time of tipoff is TBD.
