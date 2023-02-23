BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team defeated the Northwest Guilford Vikings by a scoreline of 58-37 on Thursday, Feb. 23 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

DSC_0065 (2).JPG

The Pioneers (22-6, 8-2 NWC) used suffocating defense to stymie the visiting Vikings (21-7, 12-2 Metro), while standout sophomore Kate Sears dropped 31 points to power Watauga's attack.

DSC_0005 (2).JPG
DSC_0072 (2).JPG
DSC_0023 (2).JPG
DSC_0036 (2).JPG
DSC_0044 (2).JPG

