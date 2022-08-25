BOONE — With resounding thuds echoing throughout the gymnasium on Tuesday evening, hometown fans were treated to a decisive and complete win for Pioneers volleyball, moving the team to 4-1 on the season.

Although the West Wilkes Blackhawks showed determination and willingness to compete in each match, the Pioneers varsity team secured a 3–0 sweep on the night, winning the sets with scores of 25-10, 25-13 and 25-13.

