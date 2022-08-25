Every player on the court watches as the ball floats downwards towards the Pioneers. Farthing (#22) readies for a return shot, as Knight (#6), Robbins (#3), Gragg (#15) and Scheffler (#20) keenly watch the flight of the ball.
BOONE — With resounding thuds echoing throughout the gymnasium on Tuesday evening, hometown fans were treated to a decisive and complete win for Pioneers volleyball, moving the team to 4-1 on the season.
Although the West Wilkes Blackhawks showed determination and willingness to compete in each match, the Pioneers varsity team secured a 3–0 sweep on the night, winning the sets with scores of 25-10, 25-13 and 25-13.
Head coach Kim Pryor said she was proud of the way her team performed after a jam-packed recent schedule.
"We just came off of an intense weekend," Pryor said. "Friday we lost in five (sets) to North Iredell, and then Saturday we won in five against West Rowan and then later that day won in four versus Lake Norman. They are all playoff caliber teams, and it was just incredible to see the girls respond like they have."
That means that over the course of six days, the varsity team played 17 sets, and many of those went down to the wire against tough opposition.
With regards to the positives she took away from the West Wilkes game, Pryor was encouraged by the rotation depth and resilience her team has shown.
"I loved seeing the different mixes of lineups we were able to run and the girls that came in did a fantastic job. I'd like to see more consistency and energy maybe at the start of the match, but you know, after the weekend we just had, we played well and I'm happy with it overall," Pryor said. "We're building our stamina. And so we need to have that mental stamina too. Our physical stamina is there but the mental stamina need to be too."
Seniors Caroline Farthing (16 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces) and Kenzie Baldwin (15 digs, 3 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill) were key components in Tuesdays win.
"I think we were both really disciplined. We tried to do all the little things right," Farthing said. "I think that's something we both implement in our game is like, yes, we want to get a really great kill, but it always starts with the pass and we're both disciplined whenever we're passing. And I also think that we were really aggressive on offense as well."
Baldwin knows upcoming games will be the focus for now, but also has eyes for the playoffs as well.
"I would love to make it to states and I think that we have the potential to do that. And I want to keep our conference win streak going, which I think we definitely can do," Baldwin said.
Baldwin also spoke about how this team is more than just a group that get together to play on the court.
"We all know we can talk to each other and we can be with each other anytime we need. Somebody will be there on the team to help out, no matter what it is," Baldwin said. "And I think that it's more than just volleyball for us, it's actually a group of girls bonding together."
The Pioneers have another game on Aug. 25 when North Davidson Black Knights come to town. JV play will start at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game will kick off at 6 p.m.
