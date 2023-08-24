BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' tennis team posted a pair of 9-0 victories and continued their spotless record on the young season as they sent two visiting Catawba County schools away empty-handed.

"The girls have been working hard," Watauga head coach Phoebe Boeschen said. "Seeing how much they put in during practice and how that translates into matches, we're just proud of the results."

Berry lefty FH

Larson Berry delivers a lefty forehand as part of a doubles match against Hickory on Aug. 21.
Russell backhand

Fiona Russell aims a two-handed backhand in a match on Aug. 21 versus the Hickory Red Tornadoes.
Cohen FH doubles

Addison Cohen swings at a ball with a lefty forehand during a doubles match against the Hickory Red Tornadoes on Aug. 21.
  

