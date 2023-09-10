Shuman vs AC

Abbi Shuman (Sr.) swings at a ball during the Pioneers match against the Alexander Central Cougars on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' tennis squad collected their sixth win of the season following an 8-1 victory over the Alexander Central Cougars on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

"It was definitely a more competitive fight overall than we have had in the past couple of matches," Watauga head coach Phoebe Boeschen said. "I don't think we have any expectations going in (to any game) because they have new players coming in every year, and we have new players coming in. It's better for (our athletes) to have the same mindset going into every single match no matter who the opponent is."

Moore vs AC

Watauga sophomore Kennedy Moore bursts forward to meet a volley during a match on Wednesday, Sept. 6 versus Alexander Central.
Armfield vert vs AC

Watauga senior Hatherley Armfield swings a forehand at a ball during a doubles match on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Cohen vs AC

Addison Cohen (Fr.) tosses a serve into the air during Watauga's match against the Alexander Central Cougars on Wednesday, Sept. 6
Russell vs AC

Watauga sophomore Fiona Russell fires off a serve during a match against Alexander Central on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
  

