BOONE — The Watauga High School swim team collectively broke eight conference records on Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the way to sweeping first place in the boy's and girl's divisions for the second consecutive year.

After a recent realignment of the Northwest 3A/4A conference, records were reset last season, but that does not detract from the quality achievements of the 2022-23 Watauga Pioneers swimmers.

Abi Pitts 500 free

Abi Pitts swims in the 500 freestyle event on Jan. 25.
Ryan Wood vs Emerson Miller photo finish

Watauga's Ryan Wood (left) and Freedom's Emerson Miller (right) had a photo finish in the boys 100 yd freestyle. Miller clocked 51.97 while Wood was one-hundredth of a second behind — 51.98.
Sam Nixon 100 breaststroke

Sam Nixon swims in the 100 yd breaststroke event on Jan. 25.
Levi Temple backstroke

Levi Temple finished first in his heat in the 100 yd backstoke and only 6 seconds off the lead time.
Watauga swim celebrates

Swimmers and coaches celebrate in the Watauga County Parks and Recreation Olympic pool after they learn they won both boys and girls conference titles.

