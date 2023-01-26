BOONE — The Watauga High School swim team collectively broke eight conference records on Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the way to sweeping first place in the boy's and girl's divisions for the second consecutive year.
After a recent realignment of the Northwest 3A/4A conference, records were reset last season, but that does not detract from the quality achievements of the 2022-23 Watauga Pioneers swimmers.
Watauga's current crop of conference record-setters include: Lauren Patterson (Jr.) in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke; Maggie Cheves (So.) in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle; Virginia St. Clair (Sr.) in the 200 freestyle; Ryan Wood (Jr.) in the 200 individual medley; Anson Ross (Sr.), Wood, Michael Makdad (Fr.) and Vaughn Ladd (Jr.) in the boys 200 relay; and Elise Rasco (Fr.), Lola Herring (So.), Cheves and St. Clair in the girls 400 relay. South Caldwell's Avery Annas also broke the conference record in the boys 100 breaststroke.
Cheves was humble when talking about her accomplishments, but was quick to talk about her fondness for teammate's and coaches.
"I like the people," Cheves said, "all the friends you make when you do swim team. And I like feeling good when you know you did well in a race. Also I feel like doing badly makes you realize what you did wrong so you can fix it later. Our coaches are great at helping with that."
Cheves' thoughts were echoed by sophomore Paul Gamiel, who helped his 200-yard relay team take first place.
"I just recently moved here, and I didn't really know anyone," Gamiel said. "I wanted to join the swim team to start meeting people, and since then, I have really adjusted to Boone and Watauga High School and it's just been great. Also my sisters both swam and they've been a big inspiration. They're always telling me 'Congrats' or Good luck' and that really helps me too."
Watauga freshman Athena Elliott participated in four events on Wednesday, finishing first in three of them.
"I am always trying my best," Elliott said. "I'm always at practice on time and taking it seriously. When I have a really good meet, I end up feeling really good about myself. And that carries on into the next day or week or so, and just helps me be more confident and just feel better and happier overall."
Senior Levi Temple talked about how head coach David Gragg helps propel Watauga swimmers, and that he is the fourth Temple to be an understudy of Gragg.
"My family has had four siblings go through and be coached by Coach Gragg," Temple said. "I've swam with him since freshman year. We've just always had a bond together and it's just been really easy and he's easily coached me. I've listened to him and that's just part of what makes us a good team."
2022-23 Northwest Conference
Tournament Results Jan. 25
Team scores - Girls
1. Watauga High School - 386
2. Hibriten High School - 236
3. South Caldwell High School - 214
4. Freedom High School Patriots - 139
5. Alexander Central High School - 126
6. Ashe County High School - 23
Team scores - Boys
1. Watauga High School - 351
2. South Caldwell High School - 235
3. Freedom High School Patriots - 193
4. Hibriten High School - 117
5. Alexander Central High School - 68
6. Ashe County High School - 28
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st - 1:57.02
Cheves, Maggie
Patterson, Lauren
Rasco, Elise
Elliott, Athena
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st - 1:50.74
Ross, Anson
Wood, Ryan
Makdad, Michael
Ladd, Vaughn
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1st - 2:03.63 St. Clair, Virginia
4th - 2:29.58 Riddle, MK
7th - 2:38.97 Smith, Cadence
8th - 2:42.39 Pitts, Abi
9th - 2:45.98 Elmore, Maddy
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
3rd - 2:07.27 Makdad, Michael
5th - 2:17.94 Gamiel, Paul
8th - 2:31.88 Gragg, Trathan
9th - 2:46.16 Powell, Silas
12th - 2:59.68 Heistand, Haines
Girls 200 Yard IM
1st - 2:18.91 Cheves, Maggie
2nd - 2:33.62 Rasco, Elise
3rd - 2:46.73 Stewart, Annabelle
7th - 3:04.62 Freed, Iyla
Boys 200 Yard IM
1st - 2:17.19 Wood, Ryan
2nd - 2:28.63 Coatney, Wesley
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1st - 26.33 Elliott, Athena
3rd - 28.78 Kent, Macie
5th - 29.30 Shuman, Abbi
6th - 29.43 Dyer, Austin
7th - 29.46 Parker, Georgia
13th - 32.20 Mente, Coco
16th - 33.75 Nzyoki, Katu
17th - 33.90 Auton, Savannah
18th - 34.37 Gardner, Autumn
19th - 34.40 Woolard, Marley
21st - 35.57 Lewis, Emma
22nd - 35.93 Willis, Annie
23rd - 36.93 Martinez, Emmy
24th - 44.19 Garmendia, Adela
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
2nd - 24.55 Ladd, Vaughn
6th - 26.33 Temple, Levi
7th - 26.99 Parker, Ben
8th - 27.13 Jasper, Drew
10th - 28.50 Moss, Thomas
19th - 31.49 Heistand, Haines
20th - 31.66 Ross, Asbury
23rd - 32.18 Orkiszewski, Tasman
24th - 32.92 Denny, Kole
26th - 33.52 Nixon, Sam
27th - 35.83 Walker, Ezekiel
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1st - 57.15 Patterson, Lauren
3rd - 1:06.59 Elliott, Athena
4th - 1:10.49 Rasco, Elise
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1st - 1:02.30 Ross, Anson
2nd - 1:02.71 Ladd, Vaughn
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1st - 56.01 St. Clair, Virginia
2nd - 1:00.08 Herring, Lola
6th - 1:07.15 Dyer, Austin
7th - 1:07.95 Shuman, Abbi
8th - 1:09.18 Parker, Georgia
11th - 1:14.43 Ryan, Veronica
14th - 1:17.38 Nzyoki, Katu
15th - 1:17.71 Lesesne, Grace
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
2nd - 51.98 Wood, Ryan
5th - 59.51 Parker, Ben
6th - 59.56 Allan, Summit
8th - 1:02.77 Jasper, Drew
9th - 1:09.16 Moss, Thomas
12th - 1:12.07 Powell, Silas
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1st - 5:43.92 Cheves, Maggie
2nd - 6:28.91 Stewart, Annabelle
5th - 7:14.95 Freed, Iyla
7th - 7:21.90 Elmore, Maddy
11th - 7:26.02 Pitts, Abi
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1st - 6:12.31 Coatney, Wesley
4th - 7:05.80 Jackson, Arden
5th - 7:06.95 Lyons, Nick
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st - 1:45.49
Patterson, Lauren
Herring, Lola
Elliott, Athena
St. Clair, Virginia
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st - 1:41.56
Gamiel, Paul
Coatney, Wesley
Ross, Anson
Ladd, Vaughn
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1st - 58.10 Patterson, Lauren
2nd - 1:06.76 Herring, Lola
3rd - 1:17.09 Kent, Macie
6th - 1:23.97 Smith, Cadence
7th - 1:25.54 Ryan, Veronica
10th - 1:30.17 Willis, Annie
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
1st - 1:04.07 Makdad, Michael
2nd - 1:04.34 Ross, Anson
5th - 1:10.26 Temple, Levi
6th - 1:14.24 Jackson, Arden
DQ - Lyons, Nick
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1st - 1:22.20 Riddle, MK
9th - 1:34.28 Lesesne, Grace
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
2nd - 1:14.56 Gamiel, Paul
4th - 1:19.75 Allan, Summit
6th - 1:21.90 Gragg, Trathan
10th - 1:36.90 Nixon, Sam
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st - 4:01.31
Rasco, Elise
Herring, Lola
Cheves, Maggie
St. Clair, Virginia
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st - 3:47.83
Parker, Ben
Coatney, Wesley
Makdad, Michael
Wood, Ryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.