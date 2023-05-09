BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team’s season ended on Tuesday, May 2, in a first round conference tournament loss to the Hibriten Panthers, 20-7.
The Pioneers (7-13, 3-7 Northwest Conference) had split the regular season series with the Panthers (8-16, 2-8 NWC), as each squad claimed victory on their home turf.
Home-field advantage did not work out in Watauga’s favor this time, though, as Hibriten scored in a steady manner across the six innings.
The always offensively capable Pioneers only tallied three fewer hits than the visitors, but the differences played out in fielding, errors and stolen bases.
Watauga finished their season in much improved fashion from the 2022 campaign — nearly doubling their win total of four — and will look to make similar strides for the 2024 year.
WHS rising senior Michelle Kleman summed up her thoughts on how the team sticks together, despite any hardships suffered.
“I’ve been burned out in sports before, but it’s these girls that keep me coming back,” Kleman said. “Honestly, these girls are like my sisters, and if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know that I would have came back a few years ago, because I had a moment where I was done with it. But I love the sport, I love my coaches and I love my teammates.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.