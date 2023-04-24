LENOIR — A rough patch hit the Watauga Pioneers softball team last week as they lost three games to a mix of conference and non-conference opponents.

Katie Jo Matheson pitch vs Hib

Katie Jo Matheson flings a pitch from the mound on April 21 in a game against Hibriten. Matheson is a newcomer to the squad this season but has settled comfortably into the primary starting pitching position.

Watauga fell at home to the Alexander Central Cougars and the East Burke Cavaliers midweek, then to the Hibriten Panthers away in Lenior.

Chloe Wilson readies

Pioneer catcher Chloe Wilson readies a potential throw to second base to stop a runner, during a game against the Hibriten Panthers on April 21.
Rilea Wike throw

Rilea Wike sends in a throw from left field during Watauga's away contest versus Hibriten on April 21.
Elizabeth Watson fly ball

Elizabeth Watson tracks fly ball during Watauga's away game against Hibriten on Friday, April 21.

