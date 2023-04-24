Katie Jo Matheson flings a pitch from the mound on April 21 in a game against Hibriten. Matheson is a newcomer to the squad this season but has settled comfortably into the primary starting pitching position.
LENOIR — A rough patch hit the Watauga Pioneers softball team last week as they lost three games to a mix of conference and non-conference opponents.
Watauga fell at home to the Alexander Central Cougars and the East Burke Cavaliers midweek, then to the Hibriten Panthers away in Lenior.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Pioneers (6-11, 2-6 Northwest Conference) took on the No. 9-ranked Alexander Central Cougars (14-4, 7-1 NWC), going down to the visitors 15-0 in five innings.
The Cougars kept their bases clean until the bottom of the fifth, when Watauga tallied their first runner on base.
The next day saw East Burke (11-8, 6-6 CVC) come to town, and the Pioneers fared a bit better, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth in the 4-2 loss. Although the Cavaliers only scored in one inning, the 4-run burst at the top of the fourth meant they never surrendered the lead.
For Watauga, Lilli Taylor (Jr.) and Katie Jo Matheson (So.) made the full trip around the bases in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs on the board, Taylor singled to get on base and Matheson's grounder was fumbled by the Cavalier's shortstop, allowing her to reach safety as well.
With Taylor and Matheson on base, Jayden Arnette stepped up to the plate and on an 0-2 pitch count connected for a triple. Arnette's blast drove in her teammates to close the gap with East Burke to 4-2.
The Pioneers completed the week down the mountain on Friday, taking on the Hibriten Panthers (7-13, 2-6 NWC). Watauga had previously beat Hibriten on March 28 by a scoreline of 13-9.
Although they improved defensively in the this contest, the Pioneers were unable to score any runs this time around, falling to the Panthers 6-0 in six innings. Connecting with the ball was not an issue for Watauga as only one batter was struck out. Instead, Hibriten's fielding and putouts stifled the Pioneers on the evening.
Matheson, Kara Brooks (Jr.) and Elizabeth Watson each hit a single during the game for their squad's offensive output.
The Pioneers next face the Freedom Patriots (4-15, 1-7 NWC) away in Morganton, North Carolina, on Tuesday, then wrap up their regular season with a Senior Night home game versus the Ashe County Huskies (10-4, 5-3 NWC) on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
