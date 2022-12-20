CHEROKEE — The Watauga Pioneers varsity girl's basketball team opened tournament play at the 2022 Cherokee Invitational with a 63-33 dominant win over the Lee High School Generals from Huntsville, Alabama.
The Cherokee Invitational is a basketball tournament showcasing more than 30 women's college and high school teams from around the United States, hosted at the Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina.
The Pioneers (7-2) faced off against the Lee Generals (4-11) in the opening round of the tournament.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with multiple lead changes, but Watauga took the lead at the buzzer as sophomore Kate Sears was fouled on a half-court heave as the clock expired. Sears knocked down all three free throws en route to a game-high 21 points. She also collected six rebounds and four assists.
The second quarter saw both teams stay neck-and-neck throughout, but senior Laurel Kiker drained a 3-point shot with 30 seconds to go, putting the Pioneers up 24-18 after Lee missed their last shot before halftime. For the Generals, junior forward Limaya Batimba (12 points) and sophomore guard Londan Harris (11 points) were the primary threats all game long.
After the break, Watauga put their stamp on the game, dropping more points in each remaining quarter than the Generals would put up in the entire second half. The Pioneers rebounded well, and every player seemed to have the hot hand on offense — as seven of the 10-player roster scored in the half. Watauga ended the third quarter up 40-28.
Senior Caroline Farthing did not score during the game, but was instrumental all the same as she provided a game-high seven assists and three steals. Watauga's ball movement was excellent all game, with few turnovers and assists aplenty.
Late in the fourth quarter, with 2:45 to go, a play occurred that exemplifies the Pioneers this season. Coming off the bench, guard Julie Matheson (So.) was situated out on the wing, and an errant pass from a teammate was headed out-of-bounds. Matheson sprinted, snatched the ball, and while falling away heaved a cross court pass that found its mark. As her teammates continued play, Matheson picked herself up and hurriedly re-entered the court. Seconds later, the ball came back to her and she splashed home a 3-pointer, with teammates from the bench cheering her name.
Watauga's bench players continued where the starters had left off, and put the game to bed 63-33.
The Pioneers will play again Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the second round of the Cherokee Invitational against the Charlotte Catholic Cougars (6-2) at 2:15 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.