BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' lacrosse team defended their home turf by repelling the North Lincoln Knights, 12-4, on Monday, March 20.

Watauga players including Juna Gersonde (#9) and Aidan Stroud (#6) contest a shot attempt from North Lincoln's Elizabeth Isales (#35).

The Pioneers (2-4) have already surpassed the one-win record of the 2022 season. On Monday, Watauga won by limiting the Knight's (0-6) attacking opportunities, as the visitors only recorded nind shots-on-goal across the contest.

Watauga attacker Lilly Farley fires a shot attempt on Monday, March 20, during a 12-4 win over the North Lincoln Knights.
Watauga midfielder Juliet Eagles lurks behind the North Lincoln net, looking for the right moment to pounce during a contest against the Knights on Monday, March 20.
Watauga Rachel Ingram (#15) chases after Knight midfielder Anna Dabbs (#7).
Watauga players rush to congratulate goalkeeper Laci Ward (center, white helmet) after Ward's 5-save performance helped deliver the Pioneers a 12-4 win over North Lincoln.

