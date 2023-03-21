BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' lacrosse team defended their home turf by repelling the North Lincoln Knights, 12-4, on Monday, March 20.
The Pioneers (2-4) have already surpassed the one-win record of the 2022 season. On Monday, Watauga won by limiting the Knight's (0-6) attacking opportunities, as the visitors only recorded nind shots-on-goal across the contest.
"Allowing only four goals shows how our defense did really well today," Watauga head coach Julia Harrison said. "Especially by blocking shots right when they were in front of the crease. We've become a lot more confident and are able to stop shots — getting in front of people, watching the ball and the person more. t's great."
Part of that defense is a credit to the communication skills that the Pioneers have developed, Watauga attacker Lilly Farley explained.
"I have definitely seen an improvement with our communication," said Farley. "Talking helps with calling a play, or to communicate who has who on defense. If there's just one girl who isn't being guarded, she has a chance to just cut in and score, and we've definitely improved on that since last year."
Farley was an instrumental part of the game herself, scoring a hat-trick to help her team secure the win.
Watauga first got on the board after Katie Kriley got one past the Knight's goalkeeper early on. Pioneer midfielder Juliet Eagles followed that up with a goal of her own not long after. Eagles enjoys playing both attack and defense, but hangs her hat on her defensive contributions.
"I absolutely like playing both," Eagles said, "but one of my main goals going into this game was to keep (North Lincoln's) score low, rather than scoring high for our team. And I don't mean that in a malicious way, but just to prove that our defense is really growing."
Eagles' goal helped open the floodgates for Watauga, as teammates Juna Gersonde and Maddie Ellis were soon on the board to give the Pioneers a 4-0 lead.
The Knights closed the gap some after sneaking two in quick succession past Watauga keeper Laci Ward, including a difficult low shot that went between Ward's legs. Despite the setback, Ward had a good game overall, recording five saves on nine shots for a 56% save rate.
The Pioneers bounced back as Eagles scored a second time, and Farley netted her first goal. Just before halftime, North Lincoln managed another goal to narrow the margin to 6-3 in Watauga's favor.
Farley and Kriley each nabbed their second goals early after play resumed, and moments later, Farley tallied her third to stretch the Pioneer advantage to 9-3.
On the other end, Ward was called into action frequently as the Knights desperately attacked the Watauga defenses. Ward was up to the task however, making four of her five saves in the back half of the contest.
Pioneer senior Karla Ruiz was the next Watauga player on the scoresheet, and after a string of North Lincoln attacks, Gersonde scored her second goal of the evening to make it 11-3.
The Knights got another late goal before Pioneer forward Aidan Stroud scored shortly before the final buzzer, delivering a 12-4 victory for Watauga.
The Pioneers will next face the Patton Panthers (0-5) on Thursday, March 23. The game will be played at Watauga's Leigh Cooper Wallace Field, with start time set for 5:30 p.m.
