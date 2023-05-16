BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ soccer team shut down the visiting Southwest Guilford Cowboys on Monday, May 15, to collect a first round playoff win, 2-0.

Georgia Parker free kick

Watauga's versatile Georgia Parker sends in a free kick early on in the Pioneers first round win over the Southwest Guilford Cowboys on Monday, May 15.

Watauga also bested Southwest Guilford in the opening round of the NCHSAA playoffs last season, sending the Cowboys packing 3-1 in that game.

Georgia Parker free kick

Watauga's versatile Georgia Parker sends in a free kick early on in the Pioneers first round win over the Southwest Guilford Cowboys on Monday, May 15.
Gowdy vs Durham

Watauga freshman Mattie Durham (#14) races forward with the ball past Cowboy senior defender Paige Gowdy (#2). Durham went around both Gowdy and Guilford's keeper after this photograph, but sent her shot just wide.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.