BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ soccer team shut down the visiting Southwest Guilford Cowboys on Monday, May 15, to collect a first round playoff win, 2-0.
Watauga also bested Southwest Guilford in the opening round of the NCHSAA playoffs last season, sending the Cowboys packing 3-1 in that game.
This season, the Pioneers (15-2-1, 9-0-1 NWC) entered into the playoffs as a No. 2 seed in the western side of the NCHSAA 4A playoff bracket, and drew Southwest Guilford (11-10, 8-7 Metro) as their No. 31 seed opponent.
“They (SW Guilford) are probably the best 11-9 team I’ve ever seen,” Watauga head coach Christ Tarnowski said. “They are just in a meat grinder of a conference.”
Before a ball was even kicked on Monday, the Pioneers were hit with a setback, as it was revealed that senior midfield leader Maya Nelson was forced to miss the game due to sickness. As a result, up stepped Charlotte Cuthbert, who filled Nelson’s role without missing a beat.
“We’ve got talented players with great mindsets, and we’ve told Charlotte as much,” Tarnowski said. “She has played against some of the biggest teams at this stage (despite not starting). And that’s a really good testament to Charlotte. She stayed ready the entire season for whatever role we needed her for and tonight, she battled for 40 minutes against two great center-mids.”
With the hole in the midfield plugged by Cuthbert, Watauga looked confident and took an early lead in the 6th minute as sophomore winger Kate Sears raced in for the quick score. Sears chased down a loose ball from the left wing to make it 1-0.
The Pioneers kept up the pressure, and forward Morgan Flynt doubled Watauga’s advantage in the 21st minute as Sears sent in a cross that went by everyone in the box and snuck through to Flynt at the back post. Flynt reacted quickly, and though the shot came off her shin, she directed it into the back of the net.
At halftime, the score still held at 2-0, but the Cowboys had some tricks up their sleeves as they rotated a powerful defender into their forward line to try to cause some chaos in the Pioneer backline.
Despite the adjustment, Watauga was the first to create another chance as back-to-back scary moments occurred for Southwest Guilford in the 47th and 48 minutes. First, Cowboys keeper Laurel Collins went well into the outfield to sweep away a long ball, then moments later came far off her line to the edge of the 18-yard box to parry away a dangerous cross.
Both sides continued to mount dangerous attacks, but were stymied by defenses and goalkeeper saves. Watauga goalie Rylee Mitchell ended the night with four saves, while Collins collected six stops on the opposite end.
In the 64th minute, a penalty was awarded to Watauga on a crushing tackle on Katie Durham inside the 18-yard box. After Durham won the penalty, she stepped up to take the resulting kick from the spot. Durham sent the Guilford keeper the wrong way but hit the right hand post, missing just wide and leaving the margin at 2-0.
Despite the miss, Watauga continued to control possession for lengthy stretches in the final 15 minutes, dialing up patient attacks while burning clock in the process. The Cowboys managed a few assaults upon the Pioneer backline, but they were all repelled successfully.
The victory vaults Watauga into the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, where next on the docket is a date with the No. 18 seeded Cox Mill Chargers (12-6-3, 7-3-2 Greater Metro). The Chargers upset the Reagan Raiders in a 3-2 away win to advance. The Pioneers will host Cox Mill on Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. inside Jack Groce Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.