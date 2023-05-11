BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ soccer team clinched the Northwest Conference 3A/4A championship title on Wednesday, May 10 by defeating the Freedom Patriots, 9-0.

Watauga have now outright won or shared the NWC title in five out of the last seven seasons.

