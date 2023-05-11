BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ soccer team clinched the Northwest Conference 3A/4A championship title on Wednesday, May 10 by defeating the Freedom Patriots, 9-0.
Watauga have now outright won or shared the NWC title in five out of the last seven seasons.
"I feel I've seen our team chemistry grow so much," said Pioneer junior defender Sydnee Bryant. "Especially this season, it's been so strong, and I feel like that has definitely helped us excel."
The Pioneers (14-2-1, 9-0-1 NWC) had already guaranteed at least a share of the conference title earlier this week, but the win over Freedom (4-12-4, 3-6-1 NWC) lifted Watauga into the sole ownership of the 2023 banner.
Wednesday’s match was a repeat of the 9-0 scoreline in the away game against the Patriots on April 25.
In fact, the Pioneers have been on an absolute tear since starting conference play in early April — going undefeated over that stretch, and only experiencing one tie — a 0-0 draw away at Hibriten on April 21.
During that time frame, Watauga scored 65 goals while only allowing one against them during a 2-1 victory over Hibriten on Monday.
Pioneer freshman goalkeeper Rylee Mitchell has been a revelation this season as she has tallied 37 saves across the season thus far. Although Mitchell was not required to make any stops on Wednesday, she notched her 12th clean sheet of the year.
"It feels really good to win the conference in my first year," Mitchell said, "especially while being a part of this team with all these great people. I love all the support we have."
Against Freedom the Pioneer goals were scored by Katie Durham (3) Maya Nelson, Sophia Masaid, Charlotte Cuthbert, Laurel Kiker, Mattie Durham and Kate Sears.
"We came out a little slow," Watauga head coach Chris Tarnowski admitted. "I would say that was probably from the Hibriten game on Monday — they expelled a heck of a lot of energy then. So it was understandable that we were a little bit fuzzy in the first part, but then they picked it right back up, just like we wanted."
Sears opened the scoring in the 9th minute, after being played in behind the Patriot backline on a through ball by teammate Abby Hemp. In a one-on-one with Freedom keeper, Sears slid the ball cooly into the bottom left corner.
Durham netted her first in the 16th minute, meeting a Nelson corner kick with a header at the back post. The junior forward doubled her tally less than two minutes later, collecting a cross from right-winger Georgia Parker and blasting it beyond the Patriot goalie’s gloves.
Parker has been a pivotal piece of the team this season, filling a key leadership role.
"As an upperclassman, I've wanted to set a good example for like the younger players," Parker said. "I've always tried to keep a positive outlook on things and pick people up when they're down."
In addition, Parker has played all over the pitch this year — appearing in games as a forward, a winger, in the midfield and even deputizing as a defender on occasion.
"You can stick me anywhere except for goalkeeper," Parker said with a laugh.
Nelson secured her own goal in the 25th minute, dribbling through the Freedom midfield line before chopping onto her left foot and slotting the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.
Masaid earned hers in the 26th minute, by knocking in another Nelson corner at the back post. Masaid sprinted away from her defender to have room to leap and drive the ball into the roof of the net.
Cuthbert collected hers on a powerful shot from outside the box in the 27th minute to make it 6-0.
Katie Durham completed her hat-trick in the 38th minute with another header at the back post — this time from a cross — to make it 7-0.
"My freshman year was the COVID year — it was a lot shorter and we didn't really do that well either," Durham said. "Then last year we tied Hibriten for conference, so I think it feels really good to get this. We worked hard and we came out and made it happen."
Kiker — a senior who started the campaign late after suffering a concussion during Watauga’s Elite 8 basketball playoff run — scored her first goal of the season in the 39th minute after a poor clearance fell to her inside the 6-yard box.
The 8-0 halftime score meant that a second half still technically needed to be played, but Mattie Durham quickly wrapped up the 9-0 mercy-rule win by tapping home a shot from close range.
Up next for Watauga is a match in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs at home on Monday, May 15. The opponent and game time is TBD, and this article will be updated once that information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.