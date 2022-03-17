BOONE — With their third straight shutout victory, the Watauga girls soccer team is on a roll after beating Asheville Christian Academy 5-0 at home on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (5-1) had the exact same scoreline against Abingdon less than a week earlier, while the 3A powerhouse Lions (0-2) headed into the March 16 match coming off a season-opening loss to Enka on the road.
The Pioneers also received a boost with senior Brelyn Sturgill, junior Maya Nelson and freshman Kate Sears to the squad. Nelson returned to the lineup after missing time with an injury, while Sturgill and Sears were resting after the winter basketball season.
A cold, rainy day combined with mist throughout the match meant less-than-ideal conditions. The Pioneers were used to those kinds of conditions though, and did not seem phased by the weather.
The Lions brought their signature physical play to Boone and managed to hold off Watauga attacks early, but chances started to come more often for the home team. Sophomore Katie Durham opened the scoring when she received a corner and slipped the ball into the left corner for a 1-0 Watauga lead in the 21st minute.
Durham's goal began a scoring run for the Pioneers during the next 17 minutes.
Sturgill marked her return with a goal in the 28th after a one-on-one chance with the Lions keeper gave the senior a shot on an open goal. Only 10 minutes later, Nelson made it a 3-0 Watauga lead off a corner from Sears.
Head coach Chris Tarnowski said he was happy with the impact the trio of additions made in just their first game back, noting Sturgill looked like she had not missed any time at all.
"(Sturgill) picked up exactly where she left off. She's a heck of a player, heck of an athlete and we know every time she steps on the field she'll give you everything that she has," Tarnowski said.
By the final whistle, Nelson, Sturgill and Sears combined for five goal involvements, bolstering an already deadly attack.
Meanwhile, the Lions were struggling to get any chances of their own. Pioneers keeper Dayna Moretz — eyeing her fifth shutout in six games — had little work to do as the Watauga backline stifled most of the Asheville attacks with ease.
A high-energy midfield centered around Sam Bertrand had done well to clean up most attacks before they could get going in previous games, but Asheville actually made defenders like Yurihxi Paniagua, Janie Soucek and Lucy Willis work for the clean sheet.
"The defenders got their workout in tonight chasing down balls," Tarnowski said. "At no point was I scared because they're so solid back there and that's kind of the bedrock of what we build the offense off of."
Facing a Watauga side with all of the momentum, the Lions started the second half on the back foot, tightening up at the back and trying to slow down the Pioneers barrage. Eventually, Durham would again find a way through.
Firing an arcing shot from range, Durham increased the lead to 4-0 in the 58th, but the Pioneers would need some time before finding a fifth goal. While Watauga had scored, the Lions' defense was still working to hold off any more advances.
Sturgill — who was a threat all game as part of an attacking outlet up front — found herself with yet another one-on-one chance but collided with Lions keeper Elizabeth Harrington when the stopper came forwards to the ball in the 65th. Sturgill was issued a yellow card while play was stopped to tend to Harrington's bleeding nose.
Despite Watauga having a comfortable lead, there was still time left on the clock and a final dagger came with just a few minutes to play. Durham took a solo run deep into Lions territory, splitting the defense before firing a long pass to her left.
Sears was on the other end and had an open look, easily slotting home the fifth and final goal in her debut.
The Pioneers will not have long to savor the victory though, with another home game coming against Crest (3-1-1) on Friday, March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.