ASHEVILLE — Down by 15 points to host T C Roberson midway through the third quarter on Dec. 16, Watauga's varsity girls basketball team staged a furious rally to send the game to overtime, then fell just short to absorb their first loss of the young 2021-22 season, 56-54.
Given the virtual rout of Roberson's Rams on Dec. 8, 62-38, at Lentz Eggers Gym, the Pioneers figured to win the rematch, too, but the now 6-1 Rams used home court advantage to great effect. Although the score was knotted at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, Roberson gradually expanded their lead and took a 20-16 advantage into intermission.
The Rams opened the third quarter with a scoring barrage while a pesky TCR defense limited the Pioneers to errant passes and forced shots early in the period. Roberson junior guard E.P. Sluder poured in 12 of her game-high 23 points in the minutes after halftime, expanding the Pioneers' deficit to 15 with barely three minutes gone in the second half.
A 3-pointer by Watauga freshman point guard Kate Sears helped the Pioneers go on a 19-2 run into the fourth quarter to take the lead, 41-37. By the end of the third stanza, Watauga trailed by only 9 points, 35-26, then long distance success from Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffler and Sears in the fourth quarter actually put the Pioneers briefly in the lead.
During the Pioneers' catch-up run, a disruptive defensive effort produced multiple Ram turnovers, a significant factor in the 49-49 deadlock at the end of regulation.
During the single overtime period, however, Roberson regained their footing to outscore Watauga, 7-5. The Pioneers had several chances, but were unable to connect on most of them.
After the game, Watauga head coach Laura Barry was obviously disappointed in the final score, but heartened by the second half comeback.
"I think that teaches us who we are, never being out of the fight," said Barry. "It was a good push, but unfortunately things didn't fall our way. We have to be able to find ways to win on the road after a long bus trip and we don't shoot well. That is a learning process."
Barry said that in the locker room she told her players, "Let's not waste tonight. Let's make sure we learn from tonight."
She added that while in-game adjustments are challenging, her players responded really well beginning in the third quarter.
"Balls did not fall for us that needed to fall. We looked a little tired down the stretch. Between the long bus trip and exams this week, there are a lot of things we could talk about as to maybe why (we were tired), but we need to watch the film, look in the mirror, and get better from it," she said.
Watauga returns to the High Country to face McDowell at Lentz Eggers Gym on Dec. 21, with tipoff slated for 5 p.m. The Pioneers open a home tournament on Dec. 28 against Surry Central, with other tournament opponents on Dec. 28 and 30 to be determined by early round outcomes.
The Pioneers have finish their non-conference schedule on the road with a rematch at McDowell on Jan. 5, then open the Northwestern Conference schedule on Jan. 11, at home vs. South Caldwell.
SCORING SUMMARY
Watauga
- Kate Sears (20 points)
- Brelyn Sturgill (12)
- Laurel Kiker (7)
- Caroline Farthing (7)
- Brooke Scheffler (6)
- Charlotte Torgerson (2)
T C Roberson
- E.P. Sluder (23)
- Ryann Hernandez (14)
- Riley Waites (12)
- Tymber Thompson (5)
- Lauren Snedecor (2)
