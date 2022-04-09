HUDSON — After opening their 2022 non-conference schedule with seven wins against two losses, Watauga High School's girls soccer team now has a 2-match, Northwestern Conference win streak going after defeating South Caldwell on April 8, 5-0, in dominating fashion.
First half goals by Katie Durham and Lily Brown carried the visitors from Boone to a tenuous, 2-0 advantage at intermission. In the second half, strong defensive play combined with goals by a trio of Pioneers in Kate Sears, Brelyn Sturgill and Georgia Parker put the game away for Watauga at Spartan Stadium.
"I felt that South Caldwell tried to get our girls off their game with a very physical style of play," said Watauga head coach Chris Tarnowski after the last whistle of the evening's competition. It was a tough game, but we adjusted and were able to play our fast-paced style throughout. Our athletes do a really good job of communicating with one another and working together against any opponent. Tonight was no different. It is always good to finish the week strong and we look forward to continuing to play well as we get even further into our conference schedule."
Out of 11 matches played so far this season, four of the Pioneers' nine wins have been shortened, "mercy rule" victories of 9-0, and another four have been dominating, 5-0 results. The only losses were at Wilkes Central on March 7, 3-0, and a 1-0 home defeat vs. East Forsyth of Kernersville.
Next action for the Pioneers is at Alexander Central (2-9 overall, 1-1 in NWC) on Tuesday, April 12, then vs. Hibriten (8-3-1, 2-0) at Jack Groce Stadium on April 14.
