BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl’s basketball team unleashed a barrage from behind the arc on Friday, Jan. 27,  to send the South Caldwell Spartans packing, 73-30.

Diane McGlamery (#13) drives baseline as South Caldwell's Chloe Phillips (#15) defends.

The Pioneers (15-5, 5-1 NWC) averaged 55% from deep, going 16-of-29 from the perimeter, as the Spartans (9-11, 0-6) struggled to cover all of Watauga's shooters.

Brooke Scheffler releases a 3-point shot over an onrushing Spartan defender on Jan. 27.
Watauga girls basketball head coach Laura Barry directs here athletes early on in the game against South Caldwell on Jan. 27.
Kaitlyn Darner prepares to shoot a jumper against South Caldwell on Jan. 27, as Julie Matheson follows up behind.
Kate Sears (#12) launches an attempt from deep over Spartans Landrie Smith (#22) and Addison Edwards (#2).
Watauga's Julie Matheson (#1) scraps with Lillie Bumgarner (#23) of South Caldwell.

