BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl’s basketball team unleashed a barrage from behind the arc on Friday, Jan. 27, to send the South Caldwell Spartans packing, 73-30.
The Pioneers (15-5, 5-1 NWC) averaged 55% from deep, going 16-of-29 from the perimeter, as the Spartans (9-11, 0-6) struggled to cover all of Watauga's shooters.
South Caldwell got the first basket of the game with a layup inside, but after that, nearly everything fell the home team's way.
Moments later, Watauga sophomore Kate Sears performed a hop-step layup inside and was fouled in the process. After Sears made the free throw to put her squad up 3-2, the Pioneers never trailed again in the contest.
Sears would end the night with a game-high 38 points — her second-highest point total in her high school career — behind only a 40-point effort in the final of the High Country Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.
In the first quarter on Friday night, Watauga starters Sears, Caroline Farthing and Charlotte Torgerson all nailed a triple, while Julie Matheson also got her name into the scorebook after coming off the bench to help the home team grab a 14-8 lead.
The Pioneers rain of threes continued in the second frame, as Sears and Farthing splashed two more apiece and Torgerson netted another. Seniors Brooke Scheffler and Laurel Kiker were instrumental in the quarter as well, making hustle plays and nabbing rebounds.
Watauga's ladies outscored the Spartans by an 18-2 margin in the second quarter, taking a dominating 32-10 advantage heading into the locker rooms at halftime.
"I think our ball movement was good," Pioneers head coach Laura Barry said. "Our transition was really good. And then shooting percentage, I mean there are some games where we don't look as good because we're not knocking down more shots early in the game. Tonight we had 14 at the end of the first quarter, where we shot OK. And then that just ballooned from there in the second quarter."
Coming out of the break, South Caldwell had their best output, but so too did Sears. The Pioneer guard well-and-truly popped off after the intermission, as Sears collected 16 of the Pioneers 19 points in the third frame alone to stymie the Spartans comeback effort. Torgerson notched a 3-point basket in the period as well to help create a 51-24 Watauga lead heading into the final stretch.
Sears said her shots were just ones that the South Caldwell defense presented.
"I don't think I was chasing anything, I was just open," Sears explained. "I was kind of feeling it. So Coach Barry told me to keep shooting. At the beginning of the game, I obviously wasn't making many shots at all. I think then I was just getting in my head. To get past that I just kept attacking, kept shooting and by the end of the game, if I was open I just shot it."
Despite leading by double digits since early in the second quarter, the Pioneers didn't take any plays off. Consecutive moments early in the fourth showcased this, as first Sears and then Matheson found themselves alone on defense in transition. Although outnumbered each time, the Watauga athletes both blocked opponent's shots to halt a fast break.
The first block was on a guard who did not elevate enough to escape Sear's quick hands, but the second one by Matheson was even more impressive.
As South Caldwell's 6'1" center Lillie Bumgarner was bearing down on her, Matheson found herself as the lone transition defender for the Pioneers. Bumgarner reached the painted area and went up for a shot over Matheson, but the 5'9" Watauga sophomore quickly swatted the attempt away and out of bounds before Bumgarner could release it.
"My defense like that, it's usually just instinct," said Matheson. "Before high school, I played with Kate Sears since like fourth grade. And back then, we would all score, but then once I got to high school, I noticed that there are more guards that are better than me on offense. So I decided I'm gonna focus on defense and do my best in that, get my minutes there."
Watauga was up 56-26 at that point, and yet they were still swatting shots with tenacity. With energy and effort like that on-call, the Pioneers easily rode out the rest of the game to the 71-30 victory.
Up next for Watauga will be another home game against the Alexander Central Cougars (17-3, 3-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Start time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 14 18 19 22 71
Caldwell 8 2 14 6 30
Watauga stats:
- Kate Sears — 38 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 4 stl, 1 blk
- Charlotte Torgerson — 12 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 4 stl
- Caroline Farthing — 9 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
- Brooke Scheffler — 7 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast
- Kaitlyn Darner — 4 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl
- Julie Matheson — 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk
- Laurel Kiker — 6 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl
- Gracie Lawrence — 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Diane McGlamery — 1 ast, 1 stl
South Caldwell stats:
- Lillie Bumgarner — 16 pts
- Addison Edwards — 7 pts
- Kaylee Anderson — 5 pts
- Chloe Phillips — 2 pts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.