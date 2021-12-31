BOONE — Playing a fun-to-watch brand of team basketball, Watauga held off a strong Providence Academy rally in the final period to claim the High Country Holiday Classic basketball title, 71-65.
Providence Academy was one of the favorites to win the tournament at the outset of the competition. The Johnson City, Tenn.-based Knights is a private school that is able to recruit players and the tall, athletic, and skilled roster was intimidating at first glance.
"Our early season schedule against taller, athletic, and skilled teams is paying dividends now," said first-year Watauga head coach Bryson Payne when the dust had settled at Lentz Egger Gym and buzz of the crowd dissipated. "Those first seven games were frustrating, sure. I felt bad for our players because they were working hard and not getting rewarded with wins. But they have bought into the system we are trying to teach and now really coming together with selfless play."
To be sure, because now the Pioneers have a four-game winning streak and they are doing it with tenacious defense and opportunistic offense.
Senior forward Jonah Martin was named tournament MVP on the boys side of the three-day tournament.featuring teams from 8 different metropolitan areas. Martin finished the championship final with a team-high 19 points, while senior shooting guard Ben Hale found the bottom of the net for a dozen more.
Senior guard Micah Turbett, who was also named to the all-tournament team from Watauga, was one of three Pioneers to score nine points on the night. He was joined in that number by Grisham Collins and Wyatt Kohout.
What started out as a barnburner saw the Knights holding a slim, 23-22 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Playing disruptive defense, the Pioneers forced multiple Providence turnovers in the second period and went into halftime with a promising, 45-38 lead.
Both teams struggled coming out of the break, but strong inside play by Martin and Isaiah Shirley helped the Pioneers to a still tenuous, 59-51 lead as the teams headed into the final stanza.
Where Watauga relied on the power play inside by Martin and Shirley in the third quarter, the Knights benefited from a different approach. Andrew Lawrence poured in a game-high 20 points on the night, including five 3-pointers. Two of those long distance shots came in the third quarter.
Although featuring four players on the Knights' roster 6-5 or taller, including 6-8 sophomore Cross Chadwick and 6-6 sophomore Ethan Carpenter, Providence Academy has a reputation for bombarding opponents with 3-pointers. In addition to Lawrence's five treys, the 6-5 senior forward Thomas Messimer added three more, including two from long distance in the final period to lead the Knights' finishing rally.
Providence Academy's cause was not helped in the second half asJacob Reese and Jayme Peay fouled out, while Lawrence (4 fouls), Carpenter (3), Levi Hooven (3), and Chadwick (3) were also in foul trouble.
The Johnson City-based Knights outscored Watauga, 14-12 in the fourth period, but it was not enough to close the deficit entirely.
"I told our players after the game that this is what happens when you stick to the process, stick to the game plan, trust each other and play as a team. They are figuring that out. Obviously, you can see it because they are buying into each other, buying into the defensive end and to our offense, too. That is what is bringing us success," said Payne
Even though the Knights had a height advantage, Payne said that the Pioneers' work on rebounding is bearing fruit.
"We now have guys who crack the glass, and hard. We try to simulate those conditions in practice the best we can. We also have a poiht system, internally, that rewards offensive rebounds during games. That gives the guys a little more incentive and we also did a really good job of boxing out tonight in the paint," said Payne.
The first-year head coach said that rebounding, making free throws, and forcing the Knights to take jump shots instead of using their height inside or their prowess from behind the 3-point arc.
"They like to shoot a lot of threes and they can light it up. They missed some shots and we were boxing out and getting the rebounds," said Payne.
Watauga closes out its non-conference schedule on Jan. 5 at McDowell before opening Northwestern Conference play at home against longtime rival, South Caldwell, on Jan. 11.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCORING
- PRO — Andrew Lawrence (20 points)
- WAT — Jonah Martin (19)
- WAT — Ben Hale (12)
- PRO — Thomas Messimer (11)
- WAT — Wyatt Kohout (9)
- WAT — Micah Turbett (9)
- WAT — Gresham Collins (9)
- PRO — Jayme Peay (8)
- WAT — Grant Morrison (7)
- PRO — Ethan Carpenter (7)
- WAT — Isaiah Shirley (6)
- PRO — James Reese (6)
- PRO — Jacob Reese (6)
- PRO — Cross Chadwick (3)
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Jayden McCrae, North Davidson (Lexington)
- Jale Grubb, Ashe County (W. Jefferson)
- Avery Wilmoth, Surry Central (Dobson)
- Daylin Pritchard, Draughn (Morganton)
- Peyton Compton, Forbush (East Bend)
- Jordan Davis, East Surry (Pilot Mountain)
- Thomas Messimer, Providence Academy (Johnson City, Tenn.)
- Micah Turbett, Watauga (Boone)
- TOURNAMENT MVP: Jonah Martin, Watauga
