On Thursday, Watauga started off the match in a strong fashion, taking four of the six singles matches to put themselves in prime position. Steele Neely (Sr.), Cody Talton (So.), Bryant Carroll (Jr.) and Harrison Gantt (Fr.) got the job done early to help Watauga to an early lead.
The Pioneers did not become complacent as South Caldwell could still steal the overall match victory with a sweep of the doubles matches.
Although the Spartans did indeed win two of the three doubles contests, the pairing of Watauga’s Neely and Carroll on court No. 1 bested their opponents Blane Beam and Keegan O’Donnell from South Caldwell.
The victory vaulted the Pioneers to a .500 record again after the prior loss to Hickory took Watauga below the tally.
The Pioneers will look to string together a win streak by facing the Alexander Central Cougars on Tuesday, April 4, followed by an away game against the Ashe County Huskies on Wednesday.
