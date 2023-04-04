BOONE — On Thursday, March 30, Watauga Pioneers boys’ tennis team took down the conference-leading South Caldwell Spartans, 5-4, in a contest that went down to the wire.

Carroll singles vs Hickory

Bryant Carroll plays in a singles match against the Hickory Red Tornadoes on Wednesday, March 29.

The Pioneers (5-5, 4-1 Northwest Conference) were bouncing back from a 9-0 non-conference loss to the undefeated Hickory Red Tornadoes on Wednesday, March 29.

Bartok doubles vs Hickory

Logan Bartok plays in a doubles match against the Hickory Red Tornadoes on Wednesday, March 29.
Trexler singles vs Hickory

Sullivan Trexler plays in a singles match against the Hickory Red Tornadoes on Wednesday, March 29.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.