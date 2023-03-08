BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy's tennis team faced tough opponents in back-to-back away non-conference matches on Monday and Tuesday, March 6-7.
The Pioneers (1-2) faced a much improved Elkin (2-0) team first, falling 9-0. For Watauga, only No. 2 position Cody Talton was able to trouble his opponent in singles as he a tight first set on a 7-6 tie-break.
On Tuesday the Pioneers traveled away again, this time to Hickory to face an even stronger St. Stephens (3-0) team. Playing in blustery conditions, Watauga produced an improved performance despite going down 8-1. Bryant Carroll was Watauga's player of the match at No. 3 singles (and No. 1 doubles with Steele Neely) as he collected the only match point for the Pioneers by winning a tense 12-10 battle in a singles 3rd set tie-break.
"The boys will have learned a lot from the experience of playing these tough opponents ahead of our first conference matches next week. Every one of our players is improving fast, and the team spirit is strong," Coach David Peeler said
Watauga will next take the courts on Tuesday, March 14 in a home conference-opener against the South Caldwell Spartans, with start time is set for 4 p.m.
