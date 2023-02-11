BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys basketball team ended their regular season on a high note with a 65-60 revenge victory over the Ashe County Huskies on Friday, Feb. 10.
The Pioneers (12-12, 5-5 NWC) lost to the Huskies (9-15, 3-7) in West Jefferson back on Jan. 20 in a 70-59 in a somewhat surprising outcome after Watauga had defeated conference-leading Freedom the week prior.
It was senior night on Friday, and all four Pioneer seniors started the contest in the opening lineup: Cole Horine, Davis Hunt, Wyatt Keller and Grant Morrison.
"All four of us have played together since we were fourth graders," Horine said, "so it is pretty bittersweet that it's all kind of getting close to wrapping up. But it's been fun and hopefully we'll have a good finish and win some more games before we're done."
Horine and Hunt in particular took advantage of their starting berths, as each displayed their best statistical performance of the season. Horine delivered nine points and nabbed two steals, while Hunt notched seven points and led Watauga with three steals.
"I knew I had to take advantage of the opportunity because it doesn't always come around," Hunt said. "But you know, I had a lot of energy in the summer when I started, so I had to bring it again in this game."
The Pioneers overall had a strong defensive night, outdoing Ashe with 12 steals to the Huskies count of seven thefts. Neither team was able to record a block but rebounding was in favor of the away team, with Ashe County tallying 35 rebounds to Watauga's 28.
In the first quarter the Pioneers started quickly, as Hunt sent an assist inside to 6'6" junior Jackson Pryor for the game's first bucket. Hunt then drained a shot from behind the arc to put Watauga up 5-0 in the opening minute.
The seniors frenetic output did not slow down, as each pass seemed destined to be an assist. Hunt again found a pass inside — this time to Morrison — followed by Keller assisting Morrison for a corner trey, and then a few minutes later Morrison found Hunt on a fastbreak for a layup. The possession after Hunt's layup, Horine grabbed a rebound and took it the length of the court for a lay-in.
Horine will sometimes contort his body wildly on his layup attempts, perhaps caused by muscle memory coming from his efforts on the football field in the fall.
"I'd say it might be a little bit from football," Horine confided. "I'm not as tall as everybody else. So I kind of like to get up and then you know if I think my shots gonna get blocked, I might maneuver a little bit but I still just like to go up and make some contact and try to finish."
After Horine's flying layup, a patented Keller three-ball put Watauga up 22-8 late in the first frame.
Ashe County were not demoralized however, putting together a 7-2 run to set the scoreline at 24-15 heading into the second period.
Pioneer sophomore Josiah Railey was inserted into the lineup to start the second quarter and immediately paid dividends, sending an assist to Morrison before netting a layup of his own on the next play
Although Watauga was not as explosive as they had been in the opening quarter the home team managed to blanket the Huskies, holding Ashe to five points in the second period. With 30 seconds to go in the half, a Pioneer offensive rebound resulted in another Keller downtown basket to put Watauga up 39-20 at the break.
"Just getting the ball in transition helps a lot," Keller explained. "You know we had advantage on the fast breaks, less people on defense. So I guess that's what really got us going in the second half."
Coming out of halftime, Ashe County put together their best portion of the game, outscoring Watauga 21-11 in the frame.
A pair of Huskies — Jake Grubb and Eli Lemley — netted nine points in the third to power the away team's comeback. Grubb ended the night with a game-high 29, while Lemley finished with 14. Their efforts narrowed the gap to single digits, as the Pioneers clung to a 50-41 advantage heading into the final period.
Morrison caught fire early in the fourth, grabbing an offensive rebound and nailing a short jumper for Watauga's first points in the frame. Morrison delighted the home crowd seconds later, slamming home a dunk in transition to a jubilant roar from hundreds of attendees. Another lay-in from Morrison put the Pioneers up 56-43 with 6:23 left on the clock.
"Yeah, I felt pretty good at that point," Morrison revealed. "We were hitting our shots early, so our confidence was high right from the start of the game, so that was good too."
Again though Ashe proved they were down but not out, as the Huskies engineered an 11-2 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes. Ashe called a timeout down by four, 58-54, with 3:50 remaining.
Watauga was readied on defense after the breather, as Hunt snatched the ball away, and moments later a cutting Keller laid the ball in to put the Pioneers ahead by six.
Grubb missed a three-pointer on the next play, as Watauga sophomore point guard Maddox Greene got big to grab the rebound with 2:30 to go. The Pioneers burned clock successfully, forcing the Huskies to start intentionally fouling to save time.
Ashe's Harrison Langdon made things interesting with back-to-back jumpers to narrow the margin to 63-60, but Watauga guards Horine and Greene both split a pair of attempts at the charity stripe to put a seal on the game.
With the 65-60 win the Pioneers finished 5-5 in the conference, landing in third place overall in the Northwest 4A/3A standings.
Up next the Pioneers will be hosting the No. 6-seed Hibriten Panthers at Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a conference tournament first-round game at 6:30 p.m.
Watauga 24 15 11 15 65
Ashe Co. 15 5 21 19 60
Watauga stats:
- Wyatt Keller — 16 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
- Grant Morrison — 16 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl
- Cole Horine — 9 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
- Davis Hunt — 7 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl
- Wyatt Kohout — 6 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Jackson Pryor — 6 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast
- Maddox Greene — 3 pts, 1 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
- Josiah Railey — 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Ashe County stats:
- Jake Grubb — 29 pts
- Eli Lemley —14 pts
- Harrison Langdon — 11 pts
- Austin Grogan — 4 pts
- Tanner Poe — 2 pts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.