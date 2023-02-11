Kohout fadeaway

Wyatt Kohout (#4) fades away on a mid-range shot attempt over Ashe County's Sawyer Eller (#25).

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys basketball team ended their regular season on a high note with a 65-60 revenge victory over the Ashe County Huskies on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Pioneers (12-12, 5-5 NWC) lost to the Huskies (9-15, 3-7) in West Jefferson back on Jan. 20 in a 70-59 in a somewhat surprising outcome after Watauga had defeated conference-leading Freedom the week prior.

Davis Hunt layup

Davis Hunt leaps to lay the ball in during Friday Feb. 10's contest against the Ashe County Huskies.
Hunt and Kohout chest bump

Davis Hunt (#11) receives a chest bump from Wyatt Kohout (#4) after Davis made an "and-one" layup.
Cole Horine layup

Cole Horine stretches for a layup in Friday's contest against Ashe County.
Railey fling pass

Josiah Railey prepares to fire off a pass in a game against the Ashe County Huskies on Feb. 10.
Wyatt Keller drive in front of fans

Wyatt Keller drives with the ball as hundreds of Watauga fans look on closely.
Morrison silhouette jumper

Grant Morrison is silhouetted by Watauga championship banners and surrounded by Huskies as he lines up his release on a jump-shot.
student section wave

The Watauga student section waves "goodbye" to the Ashe players and fans after the Pioneers won their home game against the Huskies on Feb. 10.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.