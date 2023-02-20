Morrison layup past two

Grant Morrison (#3) flies in for a layup past Huskies Austin Grogan (#22) and Harrison Langdon (#11).

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team is the No. 28 seed in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, and will face the No. 5 seeded Charlotte Catholic Cougars on Tuesday, Feb. 21. 

The two teams last played each other on Dec. 30, 2014, in a 57-54 battle to the buzzer.

