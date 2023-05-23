Colin Phelps windswept backdrop

Colin Phelps received an offer from Pfeiffer University to play golf for the Falcons, signing at a ceremony at Watauga High on Thursday, April 6.

 Photo submitted by Cheryl Reynolds

PINEHURST, N.C. — Watauga High School Pioneer Colin Phelps wrapped up his senior golf campaign last week by attending the NCHSAA 4A Men’s Golf State Championship at Pinehurst Course No. 8.

Colin Phelps putt Cedar Rock

Colin Phelps putts on hole No. 14 at Cedar Rock Country Club.

Phelps qualified out of the 4A West Regionals with a fifth-place finish, and was the lone Pioneer to advance out of the region — extending his final season an extra week and booking a ticket to the state championship for the first time in the process.

