PINEHURST, N.C. — Watauga High School Pioneer Colin Phelps wrapped up his senior golf campaign last week by attending the NCHSAA 4A Men’s Golf State Championship at Pinehurst Course No. 8.
Phelps qualified out of the 4A West Regionals with a fifth-place finish, and was the lone Pioneer to advance out of the region — extending his final season an extra week and booking a ticket to the state championship for the first time in the process.
With states taking place during two rounds on May 15-16, Phelps headed to Pinehurst over the prior weekend to get a practice round or two in, but it proved to be an unfamiliar and challenging course come tee-time.
Pinehurst No. 8 features narrow fairways, fast greens and frequent bunkers and rough in-play, while the full layout stretched 6,771 yards over a single 18-hole round. The shortest hole was a 116-yard par 3 protected by a bunker, while the longest was a 580-yard par 5 — made all the more difficult as the two outliers are played back-to-back.
Phelps’ best quality in the sport are his powerful drives off the tee-box, but with the tight fairways and numerous hazards he was forced into playing a different style on a foreign course.
With those circumstances arrayed against him the Watauga golfer shot an 86 on day-one, followed by an 89 on Tuesday. Phelps’ scores landed him a finish of 81st out of a field of 84 fellow high schoolers
Looking beyond the results of his final match, Phelps can lay claim to being a top golfer in the state, and was the first Pioneer to reach the state championships in recent memory. Phelps now looks forward to his approaching graduation at Watauga — followed by an accepted commitment offer to play for the men’s team at Pfeiffer University in the fall.
