BOONE — After 110 minutes of play and a penalty shootout, the Watauga girls' soccer season came to an end at the hands of Independence in the second round of the state playoffs on Wednesday.
Both teams had put three goals past their first round opponents, and if the Pioneers (16-4) got their way, the game would have ended 1-0.
It only took two minutes for Watauga to get on top, courtesy of sophomore Katie Durham's 20th goal of the season. All the Pioneers had to do was hold firm for the 78 minutes that were left and they were on to the third round.
Head coach Chris Tarnowski said after the game that the team knew Independence (18-1-1) would be a difficult matchup, but felt that they could handle it if they could withstand the Patriot's firepower.
It would not be easy though, the Patriots had scored over 100 goals on the year, with junior Samantha Swinson leading with 25 and three of her teammates in the double-digits. Pioneers keeper Dayna Moretz had yet to allow a 10th goal, but her status was put in doubt with five minutes left in the first half.
A scramble in the box left the junior with a wrist injury. She then came off as Laurel Kiker came in to replace her. After getting it checked on the sideline, Moretz came back in only a minute later and immediately made a diving save to keep the score at 1-0 heading into the half.
"Dayna could have broken her leg and probably come back into the game, she's a warrior," Tarnowski said. "She played the absolute game of her life, she kept us in its the entire time and made every single save we asked her to make."
Both teams kept clawing in the second half, with Watauga holding on to their slim lead and Independence going all-out for an equalizer. Independence Senior Aleisha Lamb was a terror for Watauga down the flank with a pace Tarnowski said he could not believe. The Pioneers were struggling to keep up, missing freshman Kate Sears due to injury.
Lamb had 14 goals, 13 assists and an air of danger about her, but Swinson would be the one to do the damage.
With a little more more than 13 minutes in the game, a foul was called just outside the box on the right side of the pitch. The free kick sailed into the box and drew attention to the near post. But, Swinson was on the far post and only had to tap in the equalizer.
After playing defensively for so long, Watauga was back to looking for goals, but time was running out. When the whistle blew to call an end to regulation, more time was put on the clock — two, 10-minute extra time halves.
A trademark of Watauga all season had been high-energy play in the midfield and a team that never slowed down. But that had always been over 80 minutes.
The Pioneers played desperate, attacking soccer and kept Independence on the back foot through extra time. At the same time, Watauga's depth shone through with junior Sophia Masaid and sophomore Sydnee Bryant playing key roles in the search for a winner.
They had chances, but could not finish and again time ran out on them. With no decider after 100 minutes of play, the game went to a second set of extra time halves. A pair of five-minute sessions with the golden goal rule in place — sudden death.
As the clock ticked down, it became more and more clear that the match was going to penalty kicks.
"We were shouting the whole game, 'Don't wake up tomorrow and ask yourself what if. What if I would have given a little bit more,'" Tarnowski said. "We're just so incredibly proud of them because for 110 minutes, they gave it everything that they had. Not a single player in that huddle can ask themselves 'What if I would have played a little bit harder?' They gave it absolutely everything and that's all we can ever ask from them."
Watauga had put one goal past keeper Caroline Wehr, but a penalty shootout is a different beast. Requiring as much luck as they do skill, they can be nervy affairs with tense moods that can break a team.
Each coach sent out five takers, with Watauga sending Lily Brown, Maya Nelson, Durham, Brelyn Sturgill and Sam Bertrand. Wehr saved Durham's shot while Brown and Sturgill's hit the woodwork. However, Moretz had picked up after allowing the first two Patriots penalties in to keep it at 2-2 heading into the second set of five.
Valerie Laurencio and Georgia Parker each made theirs, but Wehr managed to get her hands on Bryant's. Independence senior Maddie Fowler stepped to the spot with the shootout tied 4-4, and sealed the Patriots' win.
"It's the most high-stress situation you can have in soccer," Tarnowski said. "They had us by one and it is what it is."
