MARION — The Watauga girls’ basketball team tried to do what no team has done this season — beat the Freedom Patriots.
Freedom was not going to let an undefeated season go down the drain. The Patriots showed once and for all on Feb. 22, that in the 2019-2020 season, it rules the Northwestern Conference with an iron fist by taking a decisive 56-29 NWC Tournament finals victory at McDowell High School’s gym.
Freedom finished the regular season with a 25-0 record after going 12-0 in the NWC season. Watauga (17-8) is likely to open the state 3-A playoffs on the road. The Pioneers will find out Feb. 23 what seed they will be given and where they will begin the postseason.
Watauga, which played Freedom on Feb. 22 instead of one day earlier because of inclement weather, suffered an important loss in the first quarter against the Patriots when four-year starting guard Brooke Byrd injured her ankle.
Byrd tried to play after being taken out of the game, but the comeback did not last long and she left the game for good. It is not definitely known if she can play in the Pioneers’ playoff game, which will likely be Feb. 25.
“She tried to get back out there and it was just too painful,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “So, we went ahead and iced her up. We called on some younger kids to try to step up, but with what we have on the perimeter with Brook and Rebekah (Farthing), it’s a pretty 1-2 punch it’s hard to find another scorer.”
Despite the loss of Byrd, Watauga trailed by just 23-17 at halftime. Freedom stepped up its defense in the second half, starting early in the third quarter. Rebekah Farthing scored to keep the score close at 25-19, but Freedom outscored the Pioneers 10-0 the rest of the quarter and took a 35-19 into the fourth quarter.
The Patriots poured on the pressure and went on a 13-2 run to open a 48-21 lead. Watauga opened the period by committing five straight turnovers. Brelyn Sturgill interrupted a quarter-opening 9-0 Patriots run with a basket, but added two more turnovers before Freedom coach Amber Reddick pulled the Patriots’ starters off the court with 2:53 left in the game with Freedom in front by 17 points.
Brook Scheffler hit two 3-point shots late in the fourth quarter, which lifted Watauga’s offensive production to 10 points in the fourth quarter and 12 points in the second half.
It was Watauga’s third year out of four that the Pioneers made the tournament finals and Barry went into the game with the idea of winning the tournament despite being a heavy underdog.
“Freedom is undefeated and four out of five of Freedom’s starters are scholarship basketball players,” Barry said. “But this group of Watauga girls came in here to beat them. The disappointing thing is things didn’t go our way today and some of that was in our control. I would have liked to have seen more fight in us without Brooke. We looked a little bit like we didn’t know where to turn.”
Rebekah Farthing scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first half. Scheffler was the only other Pioneer to score at least six points. Farthing and Chelsi Hodges were named to the all-tournament team.
Freedom got 21 point from Josie Hise and 17 points from Blaikley Crooks. Christena Rhone added 10 points for the Patriots
Freedom 56, Watauga 29
Watauga 29 (17-8)
Byrd 0 1-2 1, Reece 1 0-0 2, Sturgill 2 0-0 4, R. Farthing 4 4-7 12, Scheffler 2 0-0 6, Hodges 2 0-0 4, Ward 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, C. Farthing 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0, Lipford 0 0-0 0, Coffey 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-9 29.
Freedom 56 (25-0)
Glass 1 0-0 2, Hemphill 0 2-2 2, Hise 10 1-2 21, Rhone 3 4-4 10, Rania 1 0-0 2, Garrison 1 0-0 2, Crooks 7 2-4 17, O’Neil 0 0-0 0, McGee 0 0-0 0, Walker 0 0-0 0, Tate 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-12 6.
Watauga 6 11 2 10 — 29
Freedom 9 14 12 21 — 56
3-point goals—Watauga 2 (Scheffler 2), Freedom 1 (Crooks). Total fouls—Watauga 14, Freedom 12. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
