BOONE — The final day of the Watauga County middle school volleyball tournament conclude with Parkway School win over Hardin Park in the finals on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The gymnasium at Watauga High School was packed with hundreds of fans during Tuesday night tournament.
The tournament was a single elimination format with all eight K-8 school volleyball squads in the bracket, although only students from sixth through eighth grades participate in the middle school athletics programs.
The opening round match on Thursday, Oct. 6 saw top seed Hardin Park take on the Green Valley Eagles, Parkway squared off with the Cougars of Valle Crucis, Cove Creek faced the Bethel Beavers and then Blowing Rock play the Mabel Mustangs.
All four matches were completed in two sets in the best out of three format. Hardin Park, Parkway, Cove Creek and Blowing Rock ended the day with wins in the quarterfinals, while Green Valley, Valle Crucis, Bethel and Mabel were unfortunately eliminated.
On the following Tuesday, tournament play resumed with the semi final games featuring the 4th seed Blowing Rock Rockets matched up with Hardin Park and No. 3 Cove Creek played against No. 2 Parkway. The Patriots and the Golden Eagles won their semifinals, setting up a thrilling championship game between the No. 1 and No. 2 seed teams.
Hardin Park had played first on the day, and had a bit of a rest while Parkway faced Cove Creek. Hardin Park was looking to close out their season undefeated, while Parkway sought to avenge their only losses on the year, which had both been at the hands of the Golden Eagles themselves.
To open the match, Hardin Park came out strong and jumped to an early lead in the first set, and although the Patriots battled back to tighten it up, the favorites closed out the set 25-20. Parkway however did not take the setback lying down and ground out a tough 25-23 set against the tenacious Golden Eagles, with fantastic acrobatic and scrappy play from both teams.
The third and final set, played to a tally of only 15, saw Hardin Park shoot out to a 9-3 lead. It looked like the Golden Eagles would continue their undefeated run until the Patriots took a point off the top seeded team, and then Giana Clark stepped up to serve for Parkway.
Staring at a a 9-4 deficit, she scored four straight aces to close the gap on the scoreboard, and although her fifth serve Hardin Park managed to return a volley, the Patriots still won the point, knotting things up at 9-9.
From there Parkway's energy and confidence picked up, and the Patriots and Golden Eagles squads traded points back and forth until the scoreboard showed 14-13 in favor of Parkway. A serve was sent over and Hardin Park was unable to return it within three hits, as the ball narrowly failed to clear the net.
The joyful shouts and cheers from the Parkway friends and family in the stands mirrored that which came from the Patriots players themselves. Parkway had gone on a 12-to-4 run to steal the set and be crowned champions.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliot spoke about the volleyball tournament the high level of community engagement.
"The county-wide middle school volleyball tournament is one of the most positive and exciting athletics events that we host every year. There is so much school- and team-spirit, friends and neighboring schools competing with each other, the community and parents come out cheering for all the students."
Continuing, Elliot noted, "There is such a strong volleyball culture that has been built over the years here in Watauga, with leaders like Kim Pryor, Andy Eggers, Susan Hemrick and all of our coaches at each and every school."
Hemrick, Parkway's head coach, echoed Elliot's thoughts and talked about the cooperative nature of all of the schools in WCS system.
"Yes Hardin Park and Parkway were in the final, and it definitely helps that we have the biggest pool of players to pull from there. But I really want to note that overall as a district we work together because we know that we are feeding into one high school, and we really try to watch out for the girls and keep our teams at a high level of play without being adversarial."
Volleyball in Watauga certainly has fantastic coaches to foster the communal aspects of the sport in the county, and those individuals plus the quality of talent among the student-athletes promises to pay dividends for the local community well into the future, on and off of the court.
