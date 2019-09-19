BOONE — Parkway’s middle school volleyball team claimed victories over Hardin Park and over host Green Valley in a tri-match held at Green Valley School on Sept. 17.
Hardin Park claimed a 25-23 win over Parkway in the first set of their match, but Parkway regrouped and claimed a 25-11 win in the second set. The Patriots took the third set 15-6.
Parkway moved on to sweep Green Valley 25-14, 25-18. In the first match of the afternoon, Hardin Park beat Green Valley 25-18, 18-25 and 15-13.
Parkway (6-1) trailed Hardin Park 18-13 in the first set, but went on a 6-0 run to take a 19-18 lead. Hardin Park (4-3) retook the lead 23-22, but after a Parkway kill tied the set at 22-22. Hardin Park converted a free ball into a point and a Georgia Parker service ace gave the Golden Eagles the win in the first set.
Parkway broke a close second set open with a 5-0 run that gave the Patriots an 11-7 lead they would not give back. Hardin Park managed to stay to within 13-10, but Parkway’s Kasey Gragg served seven straight points. Gragg served three straight aces to put Parkway up 16-10, while Parkway also got kills from Lilli Taylor and Gracie Silver to take a 19-10 lead.
Gragg capped Parkway’s run with another serving ace to give the Patriots a commanding 20-10 lead. Dagon Newsom’s ace in the third set put Parkway in front 8-2, but a Hardin Park kill by Maria Resendiz put a stop to Parkway’s run. Parkway closed out the match with a 5-0 run capped by a kill by Gragg.
Parkway also took a big lead on Green Valley (1-6) in their match, the final match of the day. Parkway opened a 19-8 lead on the Eagles on a run capped by a pair of aces by Kara Schneider. Green Valley’s Hadley Woods scored back-to-back aces late in the match, but they were not enough to catch the Patriots
Parkway got off to a quick start in the second set, but saw Green Valley shrink the Patriots’ 5-1 lead to 5-4. Parkway struck back with an 8-0 run before the Eagles won a rally to trail 13-5.
Green Valley’s Brooklyn Stanbery served up an ace, but Newsom answered with four straight service aces to lead Parkway in front 19-6. Parkway led 21-13, but Green Valley outscored the Patriots 5-2 to pull to within 23-18 before Parkway scored the final two points of the match.
In the other tri-match, Valle Crucis swept Mabel 25-9 and 25-14. Valle Crucis also swept Bethel 25-18 and 25-18. Valle Crucis improved to 4-3 overall, while Bethel slipped to 1-5 and Mabel is 0-6. In the only single match of the day, Cove Creek beat Blowing Rock 25-16, 25-15. Cove Creek is in first place with a 7-0 record and Blowing Rock is tied for third with Hardin Park and Valle Crucis at 4-3.
