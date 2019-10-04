DEEP GAP — The Parkway volleyball team closed out its 2019 regular season with a victory over visiting Valle Crucis on Oct. 3.
Parkway finished the season with an 11-3 record, while Valle Crucis finished in fourth place with a 7-7 record.
Parkway claimed the first set 25-15 and took the second 25-13. The Patriots were second in the final middle school volleyball standings to Cove Creek, which finished with a 14-0 record.
Cove Creek closed out its season with a 25-3, 25-20 win over Blowing Rock (5-9) and a 25-8, 25-5 win over Mabel (2-12). Cove Creek, the top seed in the middle school tournament, will play eighth-seeded Mabel at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Watauga High School.
Parkway, the No. 2-seed in the tournament, will play Green Valley at 5 p.m., also on Oct. 8 at WHS. No. 3-seeded Hardin Park (8-6) plays No. 6-seeded Blowing Rock at 6 p.m., while No. 4-seeded Valle Crucis plays No. 5-seeded Bethel (6-8) at 7 p.m.
Both of those matches are Oct. 8 and are at Watauga High School.
Parkway capped its season by taking big leads on Valle Crucis in both sets. The Patriots claimed a 14-8 lead and increased it to 18-10. Valle Crucis cut the lead in the first set to 20-15, but the Patriots reeled off five straight points to capture the win.
Valle Crucis took its only two leads of the match at the start by going out in front 1-0 and 2-1. Parkway, leading 5-4, reeled off seven straight points to lead 12-4.
Valle Crucis came back to trail by just 15-11, but the Patriots went on a 8-0 run to claim a 23-11 lead and didn’t look back.
In other matches, Mabel won its first two matches of the season by beating Blowing Rock 28-26 and 25-16. In the other trimatch of Oct. 3, Bethel beat Green Valley 25-11, 25-18. Bethel also beat Hardin Park 25-15, 25-22. Green Valley also beat Hardin Park 25-15, 25-22.
Final Middle School Volleyball Standings
Team Record
Cove Creek 14-0
Parkway 11-3
Hardin Park 8-6
Valle Crucis 7-7
Bethel 6-8
Blowing Rock 5-9
Green Valley 3-11
Mabel 2-12
First Round of the Tournament
Oct. 8 at Watauga High School
(1) Cove Creek vs. (8) Mabel, 4 p.m.
(2) Parkway vs. (7) Green Valley, 5 p.m.
(3) Hardin Park vs. (6) Blowing Rock, 6 p.m.
(4) Valle Crucis vs. (5) Bethel, 7 p.m.
Final rounds of the Tournament
Oct. 10 at Watauga High School
