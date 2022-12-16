Parkway girls basketball 2022, left-to-right: Assistant coach Ken Sevensky, Cali Townsend, Caroline Childers, Addin Hodges, Emma Kate Wade, Lindsay Wade, Brynn Slagle, Kaylee Lewis, Glo Lutz, Callie Critcher, Ember Honeycutt, Mary Flynn Sevensky, Dylan Buckwalter and head coach Scott Townsend.
BOONE — The Parkway Patriots girls basketball team defeated the Blowing Rock Rockets 21-13 Thursday, Dec. 15 and were crowned the 2022 Watauga County Middle School Champions.
A large crowd gathered inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium at Watauga High School to watch the finals match between the two talented squads of youngsters.
In the first quarter ,the Patriots shot out to an 10–2 lead as Cali Townsend poured in the points with four buckets in that quarter alone to help Parkway start off strong. Townsend ended with a game-high 10 points.
Blowing Rock upped their defense in the second wuarter, while Rockets player Anna Bryne hit three free throws on her way to a team-high five points. Bryne had multiple blocks to help slow the Patriots, as the game went into halftime at 12-5 in Parkway’s favor.
Although the Rockets had seemed to figure out the formula on how to slow the Patriots down, Blowing Rock struggled somewhat to materialize points on their end after the break. Blowing Rock's Susanna Goff made two shots while Lucy Nash and Bailey Hoge added two points apiece, but Parkways early lead could not be overcome.
For the Patriots in the second half, Lindsay Wade, Caroline Childers, Mary Flynn Sevensky and Brynn Slagle added points to Townsends earlier shots to assist in securing the win for Parkway. Wade’s three points in the 4th quarter came from a hard-earned shot through a foul as she also made the resulting free throw.
Parkway rebounded well and showed good communication and passing, while Blowing Rock’s defensive chops and ability to draw fouls made them a tough out for the Patriots, and provided an entertaining final for the assembled fans.
In the semifinals leading up to Thursday's game, the Patriots narrowly defeated the Mabel Mustangs 22-21, while Blowing Rock staved off the Bethel Beavers 30-26 on the other side of the bracket.
In Mabel's game Gwen May had a game-high 13 points, as teammates Kailey Greer and Camaline Hicks chipped in with six and two, respectively. The Mustangs had good play — particularly in rebounding — but a limited roster size may have been their downfall, with only six players available and five playing the near entire majority of the game against Parkway.
For Bethel, Peyton Guy led her team with a game-high 12 points, while Rose Dishman had a team-high 8 rebounds and Sophie Robbins had 5 steals. The Beavers put a a very strong fight, sticking with Blowing Rock to the end, but the Rockets snuck past to play in the final.
