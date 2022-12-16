Parkway win celebration

Parkway girls celebrate their win as 2022 Watauga County champions after the final buzzer goes off.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Parkway Patriots girls basketball team defeated the Blowing Rock Rockets 21-13 Thursday, Dec. 15 and were crowned the 2022 Watauga County Middle School Champions.

Parkway trophy pose lineup

Parkway girls basketball 2022, left-to-right: Assistant coach Ken Sevensky, Cali Townsend, Caroline Childers, Addin Hodges, Emma Kate Wade, Lindsay Wade, Brynn Slagle, Kaylee Lewis, Glo Lutz, Callie Critcher, Ember Honeycutt, Mary Flynn Sevensky, Dylan Buckwalter and head coach Scott Townsend.

A large crowd gathered inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium at Watauga High School to watch the finals match between the two talented squads of youngsters.

Girls basketball tournament semifinal and finals photos
after game high-fives

Parkway high-five the Blowing Rock squad after the game.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.