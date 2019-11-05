DEEP GAP — The Parkway boys’ basketball team got 15 points from guard Maddox Greene and rolled to a 45-18 victory over visiting Bethel on Nov. 4.
Greene scored all of his points from the field. He made six shots from 2-point range and added a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Nine of the 10 Parkway players reached the scoring column. Jackson Prior scored seven points, Jamison Hodges scored six points and both Cade Keller and Grayson Elliott each scored four points.
Bethel got six points from Noah Dishman and six more from Levi Ray. Dalton Reese scored four points and Jake Hawkins scored two.
Parkway’s defense in the first quarter led directly to six points. Greene stole the ball three times and converted two of those thefts to baskets. His other steal led to a Keller basket. Greene also scored on a layup and both Keller and Hodges scored off of drives to the basket.
Keller’s final basket of the first quarter left the Patriots in front 17-0. Ray scored Bethel’s first points of the game on a pair of foul shots in the second quarter, but the Patriots added 11 points to their totals to take a 28-2 halftime lead.
Bethel, behind Reese and Dishman, who each scored four points in the third quarter, started to regroup. Ray scored two baskets, Hawkins scored a bucket, as did Dishman to leave the Beavers with 18 points, 16 of them scored in the second half.
In other middle school boys’ games, Blowing Rock beat Valle Crucis 52-38, Cove Creek beat Mabel 47-2 and Hardin Park beat Green Valley 35-33.
Parkway boys 45, Bethel 18
Bethel (18)
N. Dishman 3 0-2 6, Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Ray 2 2-2 6, Reese 2 0-0 4, Colburn 0 0-0 0, O. Dishman 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Oakes 0 0-0 0, Millsaps 0 0-0 0 Pitts 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-4 18.
Parkway (45)
M. Greene 7 0-0 15, Svensky 1 0-0 3, Keller 2 0-0 4, Hodges 3 0-0 6, Burroughs 1 0-0 2, Elliott 2 0-0 4, Parsons 1 0-2 2, Pryor 3 1-2 7, Martin 1 0-0 2, B. Greene 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-4 45.
Bethel 2 0 8 8 — 18
Parkway 17 11 9 8 — 45
3-point goals—Bethel, none. Parkway 2 (M. Greene, Sevensky). Total fouls—Bethel 6, Parkway 8. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
