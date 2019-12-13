DEEP GAP — Parkway had two players score in double figures in its 49-38 victory over visiting Cove Creek at Parkway’s gym on Dec. 12.
Parkway got 12 points each from Maddox Greene and Jamison Hodges. Greene supplemented his four field goals by making 4-of-5 foul shots, while Hodges made three field goals and a 3-pointer. Hodges also made his three foul shots.
Grayson Elliott added nine points, Jackson Pryor scored eight, Cade Keller scored six and Curtis Sevensky scored two. Parkway made 13 of its 23 foul shots and Elliott also hit a 3-point basket to go with Hodges’ trey.
Jack Hicks scored 10 points to lead Cove Creek. Orin Ellis scored nine points, J.T. Cook scored seven points and Landon Smith scored five points, all from the foul line. Cade Maiden scored two and Ethan Trivette and Anthony Mundez each scored a point.
Parkway broke open a close game in the second quarter after a 7-1 run gave the Patriots a 10-8 lead. The Patriots opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run when they got two baskets each from Pryor, Greene and Keller. Elliott scored the final five points of the quarter, which gave Parkway a 28-14 halftime lead.
Parkway claimed a 43-23 lead at the end of the third quarter after Hodges hit three straight foul shots, a two-point basket and an Elliott foul shot to close out the period.
In other middle school boys’ games, Blowing Rock beat Mabel 42-22 and Hardin Park beat Valle Crucis 40-26. Bethel’s game at Green Valley was cancelled and will be play Dec. 18.
Hardin Park plays at Blowing Rock on Dec. 16. Bethel plays at Cove Creek, Parkway plays Mabel and Green Valley plays at Green Valley.
