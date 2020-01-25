BOONE — Watauga wrestler Ben Oakes made his win over St. Stephens’ 220-pounder Robert Valencia worth remembering.
Oakes claimed an 11-2 major decision over Valencia at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Jan. 21. It was Watauga’s only victory against powerful St. Stephens, which took a 75-4 win over the Pioneers.
Oakes used a cross-face and converted it into a far-cradle to nearly pin Valencia. He got three points for getting a near-pin with the move, but blamed himself for not getting the pinfall.
“I didn’t get the knee in right because I wasn’t thinking too well,” Oakes said. “And then, I was thinking of a tilt, which is the same thing, so I got my moves mixed up a bit.
But Oakes’ victory in itself was not the only memorable fact to remember. It was the fact that it was Oakes’ 100th career win made the victory special. It didn’t hurt that the win was earned on Senior Night.
Oakes, who nearly reached the state tournament last season, is eyeing a chance to reach the regional tournament. But winning a state championship is just one of the reasons why Oakes would like a berth in the state tournament.
Improvement as a wrestler is another reason.
“I see it as I get to wrestle better people and in turn, it makes me better as a wrestler,” Oakes said. “I see it more as an opportunity than as I see it as a final place because my philosophy on wrestling is you never really stop. You can always wrestle more people and get better at it. Another match is a learning experience. Beat the kid or you don’t, you still get the learning experience.”
Oakes has had plenty of experience wrestling. Some wrestlers aren’t exposed to the sport until high school, but Oakes has been wrestling since he was in the fourth grade. He said his father was an excellent athlete in high school, but was not a wrestler.
Oakes said wrestling gave him a chance to set his own path in athletics.
“The first place is my dad did a lot of sports in high school and this is one he never did,” Oakes said. “I wanted to do something my dad never did and I wanted to be better than him in that.”
Oakes also remembered the feeling he had after winning the first match he wrestled.
“When I had my first match I was wrestling this kid,” Oakes said. “It was a hard match, but I remember beating him and it was one of the happiest things. Everybody is shaking your hand and tells you good job and it just feels great.”
He’s known that feeling plenty of times throughout his wrestling experiences, but is not just happy for himself. Wrestling is a one-on-one matchup against an opponent, but Oakes also likes the camaraderie of winning a match that helps his teammates win the overall team competition.
“I like that part of it in a way,” Oakes said. “But at the same time, your team is behind you in another way. You can hear them support you and it puts all that good peer pressure on you. I have to keep going. I can’t quit on my teammates.”
He hasn’t quit on his teammates since he sees himself as a leader for the younger wrestlers. Watauga has a young lineup and he does what he can to provide leadership to the Pioneers, even if the results don’t always provide victory.
“As a captain, I see myself as a role model,” Oakes said. “When I see them keep losing, it kind of keeps me more motivated to win. I have to show them that it’s possible to keep motivated.”
