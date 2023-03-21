BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ lacrosse team lost to the North Lincoln Knights on Monday, March 20, at home, 14-4.

Watauga (1-5) went down by a large goal margin early on, and were unable to recover the gap that North Lincoln (5-2) created.

