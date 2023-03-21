BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ lacrosse team lost to the North Lincoln Knights on Monday, March 20, at home, 14-4.
Watauga (1-5) went down by a large goal margin early on, and were unable to recover the gap that North Lincoln (5-2) created.
The Pioneers have had a string of bad luck recently, missing players and starting games slowly, Watauga head coach Matt Carpenter said.
“A big problem since our Asheville game (on March 2) is we’ve had just a ton of guys out with injuries and sickness,” Carpenter said. “Like tonight we had our entire starting midfield lineup plus two other key guys out. We tend to build momentum like a train over the course of the game, but we really need to come out strong at the start, ready to roll. So that’s what we’ve got to work on.”
In the first quarter on Monday, Watauga’s Jacob Hollis scored a shot past Knights goalkeeper Luke Puntch, who stymied the Pioneers throughout the night, making 11 saves on 15 shots.
On the other end, Watauga starting goalie Asher Abrams was under assault all evening, as North Lincoln’s potent attack kept Watauga pinned back. Abrams made 11 saves against 20 shots-on-goal while on the field.
For the Knights, Colin Gillogly, Jake Dos Santos and Noah Oracion scored in the opening period to set the scoreline at 3-1 headed into the second quarter.
By halftime, Hollis’s goal was still the lone Pioneer point on the scoreboard. Conversely, North Lincoln doubled their output from the first frame, scoring six more goals to claim a 9-1 advantage at the break.
In the back half of the game Watauga improved, particularly in the fourth quarter. However, the eight-goal deficit was too great to overcome.
The third period opened with the Pioneers swapping goalkeepers, inserting David Brooks in front of the net. A reorganized defense from Watauga reduced the number of shots that the Knights were able to muster.
On attack for the Pioneers in the latter half, midfielders were able to keep possession for longer periods to sustain Watauga’s chances. Hollis nabbed his second goal and teammate Kade Maiden scored a brace as well.
Despite the improvements, five more North Lincoln goals found their way into the back of the net.
The final result ended with a 14-4 win by the Knights, putting the Pioneers record at 1-5 so far this season.
Watauga will next face the Patton Panthers (0-5) on Thursday, March 23. That bout will also be played at Watauga’s Leigh Cooper Wallace Field, with start time set for 7 p.m. Following that conference game, the Pioneers will head to Raleigh to participate in the Kirkley Cup Lacrosse Tournament on March 24-25.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country.
