BOONE — Watauga High School's newest sport — boys volleyball — is well underway this spring, and the squad is in fine form despite suffering their first loss of the season.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Pioneers (3-1) returned from their spring break to host the North Henderson Knights (1-3), in a nail-biting contest that went to a fifth-set tiebreaker. All five sets were closely contested, with none won by more than eight points on either side.
"We made a lot of mistakes tonight," head coach Kim Pryor said. "A lot of service errors in crucial moments, some miscommunication, things like that. We just need to take responsibility and keep our intensity level high and we'll cut down on those mental errors."
Pryor noted how well the inaugural season has gone so far for her athletes.
"It's so much fun. The guys are great," Pryor said. "They just have a blast every second. And it's fun just to hear them cheer and to encourage each other on every point."
Watauga stormed out of the gate early with outside hitters Trathan Gragg (So.) and Jackson Pryor (Jr.) blasting shots toward the North Henderson opposition to help the Pioneers take a 1-0 lead with a 25-17 opening set win.
Gragg talked about how it feels to help start at new sport at the high school level.
"It's been really a dream come true," Gragg said. "I used to play volleyball in middle school, like PE and stuff. And we always tried to play it like an actual sport. So when I heard the news that it was gonna become a sport here I was super excited. I'm pretty sure that's why our team is so connected and so close — we all just love the sport and we love being around each other. It's such a special thing to help start something like that."
The Knights clawed back to take the lead by clinching the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-23, to put the pressure on the Pioneers.
Watauga pulled even in the fourth bout, winning 25-18 to force a fifth set tiebreak. On defense, Watauga was helped by primary libero Patrick Nguyen (Jr.), while teammates Jonathan Lutabingwa (Sr.), Eli Greene (Jr.), Brady Lindenmuth (So.) and Caleb Dewey (So.) skied high for blocks at the net.
The Pioneers strode back out onto the court for one last attempt to repel North Henderson, but the visitors took a narrow win inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium, 15-12.
Despite suffering their first loss of the newly formed team, Watauga is primed to bounce right back in the next contest against the Lexington Yellowjackets on Thursday, April 20. The Pioneers bested Lexington (2-4) in the home opener back on March 30, with a set count of 3-0. Following that, Watauga return home to host the Draughn Wildcats on April 27, who they previously defeated 3-0 on April 3.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country.
