Governor Roy Cooper signs House Bill 347: Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering into law on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Regulated sports betting is set to begin across North Carolina in 2024 after Gov. Cooper signed into law Wednesday legislation that greatly expands gambling opportunities.
CHARLOTTE — With North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signing House Bill 347, the Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Bill, inside the Charlotte Spectrum Center earlier in June, gambling will become legal in the state.
“This legislation will help North Carolina compete, make sure taxpayers receive a share, create many good-paying jobs and foster strong economic opportunity,” Cooper said. “As we move forward, we should work to make sure more of the revenue is used to invest in our public schools, teachers and students.”
