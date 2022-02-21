BOONE — To her coaches and teammates, Watauga senior softball ace is the hardest working athlete they know and a role model both on and off the field. After finishing her senior season this spring, Elizabeth "Bug" Noble will take those qualities to Guilford College after signing her letter of intent on Feb. 21 in the Pioneers' Media Center.
"I had to explain the value of rest to Bug," said Pioneer head softball coach April Yandle. "Otherwise, she would be pitching every minute of every day, always saying that she had to 'fix' something."
After signing her letter of intent to attend Guilford and play softball, Noble lit up the room as she smiled for photo opportunities with family, coaches and teammates. Then came what Yandle said Noble feared more than anything: "Talking about herself."
But she did great, even at that, with ready responses to every question.
"I chose Guilford because it is not so far way from home and, academically, I can pursue a double major in business and sports administration," said Noble in explaining her college choice. "I really like marketing and I have a passion for sports."
And the campus felt welcoming, too.
"I felt very comfortable there, especially in meeting my future coaches and teammates," Noble said. "The coaches are really good at helping players play while doing the academic stuff, too."
Based on the various comments of coaches, teammates and friends taking part in the signing ceremony, Noble developed an interest for softball at an early age, as someone was heard whispering, "... since she was knee high to a tadpole."
"I love the game. I love watching baseball and softball and being one of the players. It is super fun and I love all of my teammates."
Noble said that her father was her biggest influence.
"My father has always pushed me and sometimes I have needed pushing. I have tried to follow (his lead) in everything I do," said Noble.
Asked if she had a softball player she looked up to as any sort of role model, Noble didn't hesitate.
"Monica Abbott," said Noble.
Not a bad role model, to be sure. Abbott was a collegiate All-American while competing for the University of Tennessee, set career and NCAA records her senior season, and competed on the U.S. National Team in the 2008 and 2020 Olympics (the 2020 Olympics were delayed until 2021).
