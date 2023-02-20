In the first round of the 4A playoffs, the two squads will play their second matchup in Boone on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m at Watauga High School.
Watauga is listed as the 3rd ranked 4A girls team in North Carolina, according to Maxpreps.com. Chambers is rated as the 29th team in the state by the same website.
The Pioneers feature do-it-all sophomore point guard Kate Sears, who tops her team in all five major statistical categories, with Sears putting up 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Other Watauga starters include Laurel Kiker (3.7 PPG, 4 RPG, 1 SPG and a team-high 43.4 FG%), forward Brooke Scheffler (8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 0.4 BPG), forward Caroline Farthing (4.1 PPG, 5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.3 SPG) and guard Charlotte Torgerson (11 PPG, 1.9 APG, 1 SPG, 38 3PT%, 84 FT%).
Key Pioneers featured in limited minutes off the bench are Julie Matheson (3.2 PPG, 34 3PT%), Kaitlyn Darner (2.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 0.9 SPG) and Diane McGlamery (1.1 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 1.0 offensive rebound per game).
For Chambers, key players include Bethani Overby (11 PPG), Taylor Simpson (9.2 PPG), Imani Washington (8.7 PPG, 1.3 APG), Amiaya Hall (8.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG) and Jada Richardson (8.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG).
